Anti Drone Market: By System, By Technology, By Application, By End User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

Depending on the range, size of the protective zone, number of simultaneous targets to track, and ability to deal with ambient interference, anti-drone radar systems may use multiple radar technologies, including electronically scanned array, staring radar, and micro-Doppler. They offer 3D airspace tracking and use advanced signal processing techniques to detect and identify drones with pinpoint accuracy. Multi-sensor anti-drone systems will combine several sensor types with sensor fusion algorithms to create a complete integrated solution, as each detection method has advantages and disadvantages.



Global Anti Drone Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 36.2% in 2031

Global Anti Drone Market to surpass USD 16.7 billion by 2031 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 36.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Rising incidents of security breaches by unidentifiable drones are projected to drive the market. Furthermore, increase in terrorism and criminal activities is expected to enhance the market. The market’s upcoming potential includes the need to build versatile and scalable anti-drone systems, as well as strong demand for anti-drone for defense applications.



GLOBAL ANTI DRONE MARKET: SEGMENTS

Electronic Systems segment is anticipated to lead the market with a higher CAGR

By technology, the Global Anti Drone Market is divided into Electronic systems, Laser systems, and Kinetic Systems. Among these, electronic anti-drone systems are expected to account for the greatest share of the market shortly. This is owing to significant expenditures made by several major players throughout the world in the development of electronic anti-drone systems. In addition, the market for electronic anti-drone systems is growing due to low development costs and easily understandable technology.

Detection and Disruption segment is expected to grow significantly with a maximum share

By application, the Global Anti Drone Market is divided into Detection, Detection & Disruption. During the forecast period, the market for detection and disruption applications is predicted to rise at a faster rate. The surge is due to an increase in the number of terrorist groups displaying their capacity to operate a variety of drones, including armed systems. Furthermore, detection and disruption systems have significant applications in the military and defense, as well as homeland security, which has boosted demand for the technology.



Availability and affordability are the key reasons driving the Global Anti Drone Market

Growing security threats



Significantly priced Anti Drone



• SRC, Inc.

• Raytheon Technologies Corp.

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Leonardo S.p.A

• Thales Group

• Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• DroneShield Ltd.

• Liteye Systems, Inc.

• Dedrone

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• DeTect, Inc.

• MBDA

• Battelle Memorial Institute

• Other prominent players



• By System

o Neutralizing System

o Detection System

• By Technology

o Electronic System

o Laser System

o Kinetic System

• By Application

o Detection

o Detection & Disruption

• By End User

o Government

o Military & Defense

o Commercial

o Critical Infrastructure

o Households

o Public Venues

o Others

• Global Anti Drone Market Dynamics

• Global Anti Drone Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



