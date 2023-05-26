Bath Bomb Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 2.3 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global bath bomb market stood at US$ 1.2 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of bath bomb is increasing, owing to the increasing consumer awareness of self-care and wellness, which in recent years, has been growing among consumers. Bath bombs have emerged as a popular product in the self-care routine, offering a rejuvenating and soothing experience.

The increasing awareness of the importance of relaxation, stress relief, and indulgence in self-pampering activities has driven the demand for bath bombs. Rise in disposable income and affordability, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth.

The growth of the middle-class population and an increase in disposable income levels have made bath bombs more affordable for a larger consumer base. Consumers are willing to spend on products that enhance their bathing experience, as consumers have more discretionary income. Bath bombs, with their attractive colors, appealing fragrances, and therapeutic properties, have become an affordable luxury for many consumers.

The growth of the bath bomb market is also rising, attributed to the growing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic alternatives in their personal care products, with the rising awareness of the potential harmful effects of synthetic ingredients.

Bath bombs made from natural ingredients, such as essential oils, plant extracts, and organic coloring agents, are gaining traction in the market. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by offering bath bombs free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, thereby appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Market Scope:

Key Findings of the Market Report

By type, organic & natural segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to increasing demand for clean and green beauty products, rising awareness of health and wellness benefits, and preference for gentle and sensitive skin-friendly products.

By scent, the floral segment is anticipated to hold the major share, owing to the factors such as pleasing and refreshing fragrance, association with natural and botanical elements, as well as personalization and emotional appeal.

By end-use, residential segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including the increasing focus on self-care and wellness, convenience and personalization, growing home-based bathing rituals, and rising awareness of natural and organic products.



Global Bath Bomb Market: Growth Drivers

The global bath bomb market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, owing to innovative product offerings and customization.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include gifting culture and occasion-based sales, as well as expansion of distribution channels.

Increasing demand for aromatherapy, and wellness tourism and spa culture, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Bath Bomb Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the bath bomb market during the forecast period, attributed to increasing emphasis on self-care and wellness in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as rising consumer preference for natural and organic products, as well as influence of social media and beauty trends.

Expansion of eCommerce and online retail, and availability of premium & artisanal bath bomb brands in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Bath Bomb Market: Key Players



Some of the key market players in the global bath bomb market are:

Cannabidiol Life

Da Bomb LLC

Hugo Naturals, LLC

Joy Organics

Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.

Lush North America

Cita Lieta Ltd.

Pearl Bath Bombs, Inc.

The Village Company, LLC

TK Queens, LLC

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the bath bomb industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for bath bomb. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In April 2023, Lush Cosmetics announced the expansion of its bath bomb range to include customizable options. Customers could now personalize their bath bombs by choosing their preferred scents, colors, and added ingredients, allowing for a tailored and personalized bathing experience.

announced the expansion of its bath bomb range to include customizable options. Customers could now personalize their bath bombs by choosing their preferred scents, colors, and added ingredients, allowing for a tailored and personalized bathing experience. In February 2023 , B athorium , a leading bath bomb brand, launched a new collection of luxury bath bombs made with organic and ethically sourced ingredients. The collection focused on providing a premium bathing experience with high-quality ingredients and captivating fragrances.

a leading bath bomb brand, launched a new collection of luxury bath bombs made with organic and ethically sourced ingredients. The collection focused on providing a premium bathing experience with high-quality ingredients and captivating fragrances. In September 2022, Bath & Body Works introduced a limited-edition collaboration with a popular lifestyle brand, featuring a collection of bath bombs with unique fragrances and designs. The collaboration aimed to attract new customers and offer a fresh and exciting bath experience.



Global Bath Bomb Market: Segmentation

Type

Organic & Natural

Synthetic

Scent

Citrusy

Floral

Herbal

Sweet

Others (fruity, woody, etc.)



Price

Mass

Premium

End-use

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online Company Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (departmental stores, individual stores, etc.)





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



