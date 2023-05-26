Agrifiber Products Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.30 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033| Persistence Market Research

New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agrifiber Products Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.30 Billion by the end of 2033, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, rising disposable income, and growing construction activities.



Agrifiber products are made from agricultural waste materials, such as wood chips, straw, and rice hulls. These materials are processed into fibers that are then used to make a variety of products, including flooring, wall panels, door cores, and veneer.

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials is one of the key drivers of the agrifiber products market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their choices, and they are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Agrifiber products are a sustainable alternative to traditional building materials, such as wood and concrete.

Rising disposable income is another key driver of the agrifiber products market. As people have more money to spend, they are willing to invest in high-quality and sustainable products. Agrifiber products are often seen as a premium product, and they command a higher price than traditional building materials.

Growing construction activities is also a key driver of the agrifiber products market. The global construction industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030. This growth will create demand for new building materials, including agrifiber products.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials

Rising disposable income

Growing construction activities

Technological advancements

Government regulations

Challenges

High cost of production

Competition from other building materials

Lack of awareness about agrifiber products

Segment Analysis

By product type, the market is segmented into flooring, wall panels, door cores, veneer, and others. The flooring segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly flooring materials.

By application, the market is segmented into industrial, institutional, residential, and commercial. The industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials in the industrial sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest market for agrifiber products during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for agrifiber products during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for agrifiber products during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing construction activities in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The market is highly competitive, with key players striving to capture a significant market share. Companies such as ASSA ABLOY, Wanhua Ecoboard Co. Ltd, Masonite Corporation, Novofibre Panel Board (Yangling) Co., Ltd., Zelfo Technology GmbH, Lexington Manufacturing Inc., Chappell Door Company, Fifty Door Partners, LLC, NAVY ISLAND, INC., STRAWTEC Building Solutions Ltd., Agriboard International LLC, KIREI USA, LLC, DAPROMA AB, Lambton doors, TorZo Surfaces, Compakboard Heerenveen bv, Sind Particle Board Mills Ltd.

These companies are focusing on product development, innovation, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge and meet the growing demand for sustainable materials. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the agrifiber products market, offering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, manufacturers, suppliers, and investors. It highlights market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges, along with recommendations for sustainable growth strategies.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Masonite International Corporation announced the acquisition of Sustainable Fibre Technologies, a leading manufacturer of agrifiber products. This acquisition will help Masonite to expand its product portfolio and reach new markets.

announced the acquisition of Sustainable Fibre Technologies, a leading manufacturer of agrifiber products. This acquisition will help Masonite to expand its product portfolio and reach new markets. In 2022, Kirei USA, a subsidiary of Kirei Holdings, announced the launch of its new line of agrifiber products. These products are made from recycled agricultural waste and are designed to be sustainable and environmentally friendly.

a subsidiary of Kirei Holdings, announced the launch of its new line of agrifiber products. These products are made from recycled agricultural waste and are designed to be sustainable and environmentally friendly. In 2022, Sind Particle Board Mills , a leading manufacturer of agrifiber products in India, announced the expansion of its production capacity. This expansion will help the company to meet the growing demand for agrifiber products in India and the global market.

, a leading manufacturer of agrifiber products in India, announced the expansion of its production capacity. This expansion will help the company to meet the growing demand for agrifiber products in India and the global market. In 2022, Chappell Door Company, a leading manufacturer of doors and door components, announced the launch of its new line of agrifiber doors. These doors are made from recycled agricultural waste and are designed to be sustainable and environmentally friendly.

