New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetic Oil Market: By Product, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458688/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cosmetic oils are used as a major ingredient in production of hair and skin care products such as moisturizers, lipsticks, lip balms, serums and other hair and skin care products. Almost all cosmetics contain of vegetable oils or mineral oils. The cosmetic oils are also used in articulation of cosmetic products like make-up, creams, body lotions and exfoliating agents. Cosmetic oils have recently gained acceptance as a natural alternative to chemical-based skin care products. Cosmetic oil gives skin protection benefits such as reducing, calming rashes and shrinking enlarged pores to avoid the fear of acne on skin. Increasing demand for hair products containing cosmetic oils such as argon oil, coconut oil etc. which help heal problems like dandruff, dry scalp will stimulate the market further. The cosmetic oil market is boosting due to increasing demand for organic ingredients.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

GLOBAL COSMETIC OIL MARKET IS EXPECTED TO PROJECT A NOTABLE CAGR OF 5.4% IN 2031.

Global Cosmetic Oil Market was valued at USD 54 billion in 2021. The expectations of consumers are increasing about the ingredients used in cosmetic products secure the growth in market for organic and natural cosmetic products is likely to drive the market demand in the forecasted period, i.e. 2021-2031.



GLOBAL COSMETIC OIL MARKET: SEGMENTS

SKIN CARE SEGMENT TO GROW WITH THE HIGHEST CAGR DURING 2021-31

Based on application, global Cosmetic Oil Market is fragmented into Hair Care, Skin Care and Lip Care. The skin care segment has been segregated into creams & lotions, soap-based product, massage oil, baby oil and others. Skin problems are increasing due to increased pollution, genetic disorder and hormonal imbalance give favorable growth to the skin care segment over the forecast period.

THE COCONUT OIL PRODUCT SEGMENT TO GROW WITH THE HIGHEST CAGR DURING 2021-31

The Global Cosmetic Oil Market is classified on the basis of by Product into Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Avocado Oil, Essential Oils, and Others. The coconut oil product segment grasps the largest market share by reason of its increasing use in skin care and hair care products. Coconut oil also cures skin illness and infections, heals wounds and protects skin against blemishes. Due to natural properties of coconut oil many well reorganized brands have begun to use coconut oil. Olive oil is predicted to be the second-fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period due to the unique anti-inflammatory properties.



MARKET DYNAMICS

DRIVERS

Increasing usage of organic ingredients

.

Increase In Awareness About Health



RESTRAINT

Reduction Of Natural Resources



GLOBAL COSMETIC OIL MARKET:

KEY PLAYERS

• Exxon Mobil

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Sinopec Corp

• Renkert

• Sonneborn

• DoTerra

• Symrise

• ATDM Co. Ltd

• L’Oreal, BASF

• Maverik Oils.

• Coty Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL COSMETIC OIL MARKET: REGIONS

Global Cosmetic Oil Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. China is the world’s leading producer of paints and coatings in Asia-Pacific. In addition, natural rubber production in India has increased dramatically in the last two years. These factors will significantly contribute to the region’s demand for Cosmetic Markets. Furthermore, the growing construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to major countries such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to drive the Cosmetic Markets market.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COSMETIC OIL MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the market. Numerous cosmetic stores were also shut down stores are shut down in different regions of the world due to extended lockdowns hence impacting sale of cosmetic and beauty products fell down in prominent markets.



GLOBAL COSMETIC MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Cosmetic Market Segments:

• By Product

o Coconut Oil

o Almond Oil

o Olive Oil

o Palm Oil

o Avocado Oil

o Essential oils

o Others

• By Application

o Hair Care

o Skin Care

o Lip Care

• Cosmetic Oil Market Dynamics

• Cosmetic Oil Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458688/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________