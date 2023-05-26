Global Omega-3 Products Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $79.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega-3 Products Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Source, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global omega-3 products market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Nestle SA

Unilever PLC

Amway Corp.

Aker BioMarine

Blackmores Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Glanbia PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Natrol LLC

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Now Foods

Pharmacare Laboratories Pty Ltd

The omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are essential dietary nutrients, meaning they are needed for normal growth and development. They can be found mainly in oily fish, but can also be sourced from plants and berries.

EPA and DHA are important for heart health, and eating a healthy diet high in these fats can help reduce risk of developing heart disease. Supplements are an easy way to boost daily intake of these essential fats, and they can be effective in treating several conditions. Omega-3 products can be found in a variety of forms, including capsules, soft gels, liquids and tablets.



Market Dynamics:



The increasing popularity of the omega-3 product is attributed to the fact that it can aid in preventing cardiovascular disease. It can also help in reducing inflammation and improving skin and cognitive functions.

The market is expected to expand due to growing consumption of omega-3 fatty acids along with the rise in health conscious consumers worldwide.



On the other gap between the awareness and usage of omega-3 is expected to hamper the market growth.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global omega-3 products market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global omega-3 products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global omega-3 products market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $44149.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79268.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Infant Nutrition

Pet Food and Feed

Pharmaceutical

by Distribution Channel

Grocery Retailers

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Internet Retailing

Other Distribution Channels

by Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

