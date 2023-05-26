Indonesia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Investments from Colocation Providers Continue to Bolster Sector

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 68 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 27 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)

II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:



Indonesia is witnessing an increase in investment with over 45%, due to investments from colocation providers such as DCI Indonesia, GDS Services, Princeton Digital Group, Indonet, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Telkom Indonesia.

High levels of digitalization in the country, especially with 5G coming into play, will contribute to a surge in data generation and generate data traffic, and data storage and computation requirements, which will lead to a rise in demand for data centers in the country. Several cloud service providers have already developed or are planning to develop cloud regions to increase their reach in the country.

Regarding geography, Jakarta, West java, and Kuningan are the most preferred locations by data center operators. These regions cover more than 70% of the white floor area in Indonesia.

In terms of data center operators, NTT, Telkom Indonesia, and DCI Indonesia contribute to more 45% of the existing rack capacity in the Indonesia Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (68 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (27 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



Biznet, Cyber Data International, DCI Indonesia, DTP, Elitery Data Center, Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN), IndoKeppel Data Centres, Indonet, Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta, Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia), Metta DC, Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC), Nex, NTT Global Data Centers, Princeton Digital Group (XL Axiata), Space DC, Telkom Indonesia, Datacomm.



TARGET AUDIENCE



1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Biznet

Cyber Data International

DCI Indonesia

DTP

Elitery Data Center

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN)

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indonet

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Metta DC

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

Nex

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (XL Axiata)

Space DC

Telkom Indonesia

Datacomm.





