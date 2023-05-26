New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Category, By Material, By Application and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458686/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is expected to project a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

The global Non-Alcoholic Beer size was USD 19.98 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 22.8 billion in 2023 to USD 42.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Non-alcoholic beer is a low-alcohol, or no alcohol content beverage prepared by fermentating the ingredients like malt, hop, water, and occasionally yeast. The non-alcoholic beer preparation is a controlled process of malting within a specified temperature and pH. Several methodologies are performed to remove alcohol by vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or to restrict the ability of yeast to ferment wort. The non-alcoholic beer has been introduced due to the health benefits possessed by non-alcoholic beer which is expected to fuel the growth of the market and the intake of alcohol causes intoxication, leading to hangover, unconsciousness, and loss of temperament.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Non-Alcoholic Beer market is expected to reach USD 42.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during forecast period. The non-alcoholic beer helps in decreasing the anxiety and stress by producing sound sleep along with minimising the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Non-Alcoholic Beer is also used in the sports nutrition for gaining extra energy. The rising adoption of western culture like increasing pubs, bars & restaurants is expected to boost the demand of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.



NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Supermarkets segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is classified based on the Distribution Channel into Store based {Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Restaurants & Bars}, Non-store based {Online Stores}). Supermarkets segment in Store based distribution Channel is expected to dominate market during the forecast period owing to the presence of wide variety of flavours and with several brands of Non-Alcoholic Beer in the super markets is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Malted Grains segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

The Expansion of Non-Alcoholic Beer Brands is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Rising Awareness on Healthy Living is Expected to Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

Increasing Cost of the Product May Restrain the Market Growth



NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET:



Key Players Covered:

• Heineken N.V.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

• Erdinger Weibbrau

• Bernard Brewery

• Carlsberg A/S

• Hill Street Beverage Company, Inc.

• Suntory Beer

• Royal Swinkels Family Brewers

• Big Drop Brewing Co.

• Moscow Brewing Company

• Arpanoosh

• Krombacher Brauerei

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market in 2021 owing to the higher consumption of Non-Alcoholic Beer due to the increased awareness about the adverse effects of consuming alcoholic beverages. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the availability of wide variety of flavours and easy availability of Non-Alcoholic Beer in super markets of this region which is expected to boost the growth of market.



NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET SCOPE AND SEGMENTS:

Product

o Alcohol Free

o Low Alcohol

Distribution Channel

o Store based (Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Restaurants & Bars)

o Non-store based (Online Stores)



Category

o Plain

o Flavoured

Material

o Hops

o Malted Grains

o Yeast

o Enzymes

Application

o Restricted fermentation/ fermentation- free

o Dealcoholization



