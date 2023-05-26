Thailand: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Analysis of 28 Existing and 14 Upcoming Projects

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri and Saraburi

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)

II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Investors namely, SC Zeus Data Centers, Data Center First, Nautilus Data Technologies, Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group and Advanced Info Service (AIS)+Singtel+ Gulf Energy have announced or planned to invest in the market.

In Thailand, retail colocation contributed to around 85% market share in 2022, where wholesale colocation accounted for the remaining 15%.

As of January 2022, the country's population was over 70 million. The internet penetration rate is high at over 75%, and it has over 80% of active social media usage. The peak internet traffic in the country stood at around 136.93 Gbps in 2022

Bangkok contributed to over 65% of the existing IT capacity in Thailand.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (14 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



AIMS Data Center, CAT Telecom, CSL (AIS Business), Fujitsu, Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center), Internet Thailand, NTT Global Data Centers, Pacific Internet, Poren Internet, STT GDC + Frasers Property Thailand, SUPERNAP Thailand, TCC Technology, True IDC, United Information Highway (UIH), Chindata Group (WHA).



TARGET AUDIENCE



1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



