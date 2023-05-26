New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Menstrual Cup Market : By Type, By Material, By Size, By Usability, By Shape, By End-Users, By Sales Channel And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458685/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Menstrual Cup Market is expected to project a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by female during their menstruation to accumulate the menstrual fluid by preventing any leakage. Menstrual cup is bell-shaped cup having stem at its base. The menstrual cup helps in maintaining appropriate pH level of vagina by collecting the blood and they are available in many shapes and sizes based on the age of person. The material used for manufacturing of menstrual cups is either medical-grade flexible silicone, thermoplastic elastomers or latex rubber. Menstrual cups are environment friendly when compared with tampons or sanitary pads. Menstrual cups are beneficial as they can be cleaned and reused for years. They are available in reusable & disposable forms.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Menstrual Cup Market was valued at USD 890.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,661.8 million by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2032 owing to the rising awareness on maintaining hygiene of females which is helping in the market growth. The increasing advantages using a menstrual cup over is aiding the growth of the market. The use of menstrual cups decreases risk of infections, prevent bad odour, most hygienic and will withhold more blood which is expected to boost the growth of the market. New innovations in menstrual cup manufacturing like the integration of smart technologies and introducing variants that integrate with smartphone applications are expected to boost the market growth.



MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET: SEGMENTS

Reusable menstrual cups segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Menstrual Cup Market is classified based on the Usability into Reusable, Disposable. Reusable menstrual cups segment holds the highest share and is also expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the reusability of these cups for several years based on the brand. Reusable cups are generally made with medical grade silicones material which won’t cause any harm/ allergies & irritation which is creating demand in the market. The reusability and demand for eco-friendly feminine hygiene products has increased and is also expected to boost the growth of the reusable cups segment during the forecast period.

Silicone segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness towards women hygiene is expected to boost the growth of market

Rising investment in healthcare is expected to boost the growth of market



Restraint

High cost of menstrual cups will hamper the market growth



MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET:

• Key Players

• Blossom Cup

• FemmyCycle

• Jaguara s.r.o.

• Fleurcup

• Intimina

• Lena Cup LLC

• KoloXo

• Me Luna GmbH

• Lune Group Oy Ltd

• Mildcares

• Ruby Cup

• MonthlyCup AB

• Merula GmbH

• Mooncup Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Menstrual Cup Market Segments:

• By Type

o Vaginal Cup

o Cervical Cup

• By Material

o Silicone

o Thermoplastic Isomer

o Rubber

o Latex

• By Size

o Small

o Large

• By Usability

o Reusable

o Disposable

• By Shape

o Round

o Hollow

o Pointy

o Flat

• By End-Users

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Homecare

o Others

