Unleashing Efficiency: Global Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market Size to Exceed $54 Million by 2030, Grow at 10.05% CAGR

Washington, DC, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market By Product Type (Automatic Water Activated Tape Dispensers And Manual Water Activated Tape Dispensers), By Industry Vertical (Building & Construction, Shipping & Logistics, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 26.80 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 54.40 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.05% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Water Activated Tape Dispensers? How big is the Water Activated Tape Dispensers Industry?

Report Overview:

Tape dispensers that use gummed tape or tape dispensers that use water to activate the tape are used to quickly and completely seal corrugated boxes. Dispensers provide a quick and efficient solution for medium- to high-volume packaging needs. They are an option. Water-activated/Gummed Tapes, which can be made of paper or potato starch, have a natural adhesive quality that allows them to adhere to surfaces once they have been wet.

Because it contains natural adhesive, the tape also provides products with a robust and long-lasting seal after they have been sealed. Gummed tape dispensers, which are used rather commonly for the purpose of carton sealing, can serve as a suitable substitute for pressure-sensitive tape. Gummed Tape Dispensers are a good packaging option since they can pack more than 50 packages in a single day, are ideal for medium- to high-volume packing operations, and can seal a variety of carton sizes. Gummed Tape Dispensers can be found online for a reasonable price.

Global Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the e-commerce business in the automotive aftermarket is the primary factor driving market growth.

Historically, annual growth in e-commerce sales of vehicle components in the United States (including replacement and aftermarket parts as well as accessories) has been 16%; however, this number is projected to increase to 30% in 2020 as a direct result of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Because it is anticipated that the worldwide aftermarket for automotive components will rapidly expand, online commerce for aftermarket vehicle parts presents an outstanding business opportunity. When it comes to transporting vehicle components, they are typically cumbersome, fragile, or all three.

They are commonly sent in boxes that have been sealed with plastic tape, which is not a secure means of closing these types of cartons and is not reflective of the company's fulfilment practices in a positive light. The use of plastic tape to seal containers presents a particularly difficult task when the product being shipped is a huge one, such as industrial equipment. Plastic tape is notorious for failing to adequately secure large or cumbersome items, which results in the products arriving broken and unattractive. On the other hand, water activated tape adheres to the carton and is therefore more long-lasting than plastic tape because of this.

Only one strip of strengthened water-activated tape is necessary to ensure the safety of a hefty box. In addition, water activated tape presents a professional appearance, which is important for online enterprises. They might even print their company logo onto the tape in an effort to help individuals form a more personal connection with the organization. As a result, the expansion of the water activated tape dispencers market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for water activated tape in the e-commerce industry serving the auto aftermarket.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 26.80 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 54.40 million CAGR Growth Rate 10.05% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Better Packages, Crawford Packaging, IPS Packaging & Automation, Packmile, Novel Automation, Intertape Polymer Group, Shipman & Goodwin LLP™, Tigerpak Packaging, Phoenix, Hughes Enterprises, Venus Packaging, 3M, Gertex Solutions, Hangzhou Bing Jia Tech. Co., Ltd., Airpack Systems, Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd., Tidmas Townsend Ltd, OM MAS CO., LTD., Packline, Excell Factory Inc., and Albany Box Company among others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for water activated tape dispensers is broken down into distinct submarkets according to the product type, industry vertical, and geographic area.

Automatic water activated tape dispensers and manual water activated tape dispensers constitute the two primary subsets of the global market for water activated tape dispensers, respectively. Over the course of the forecast period, the automatic water activated tape dispensers sector is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth rate. Electric tape dispensers with water activation are ideally suited for medium-to-high volume packing tasks as well as the sealing of a wide range of different sized boxes. These tape dispensers are fast and efficient, making them ideal for packaging systems that pack more than 50 packages on a daily basis.

On the other hand, manual tape dispensers that are activated by water are anticipated to seize a sizeable portion of the market over the course of the foreseeable future. Manual Water-Activated Tape Dispensers are easy to install and require very little to no operator training. They dispense tape in a continuous roll. Tape dispensers that are activated by water are both portable and do not require the use of energy. These machines are perfect for packaging solutions that do not always have access to electricity and package fewer than 50 cartons per day because they are able to do it quickly and efficiently. Therefore, as a result of these qualities, it is anticipated that the product would propel the expansion of the market.

The global market for water activated tape dispensers may be segmented into the following categories, based on the vertical in which the industry operates: building and construction, shipping and logistics, food and drinks, electrical and electronics, healthcare, automotive, and others. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the shipping and logistics sector will have the majority share of the market. The expansion of the e-commerce industry is driving the growth of this sector, which in turn is driving the growth of the shipping and logistics market, which is necessary for the movement of goods.

It is anticipated that the demand for these tapes, which provide a secure seal for product boxes, will increase product demand in the shipping and logistics industry. In addition, it is anticipated that the automotive sector will experience the highest CAGR growth throughout the period under consideration. This is due to the fact that sales of automobiles and their components are likely to increase across a variety of distribution channels, including e-commerce. As a result, these factors give rise to the requirement for secure packaging in order to facilitate the transportation of components using water-activated tapes, which, in turn, propels the expansion of the market during the course of the anticipated time.

The global Water Activated Tape Dispensers market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Automatic Water Activated Tape Dispensers

Manual Water Activated Tape Dispensers

By Industry Vertical

Building & Construction

Shipping & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Water Activated Tape Dispensers market include -

Better Packages

Crawford Packaging

IPS Packaging & Automation

Packmile

Novel Automation

Intertape Polymer Group

Shipman & Goodwin LLP™

Tigerpak Packaging

Phoenix

Hughes Enterprises

Venus Packaging

3M

Gertex Solutions

Hangzhou Bing Jia Tech. Co. Ltd.

Airpack Systems

Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Co. Ltd.

Tidmas Townsend Ltd

OM MAS CO. LTD.

Packline

Excell Factory Inc.

Albany Box Company.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Water Activated Tape Dispensers market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.05% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Water Activated Tape Dispensers market size was valued at around US$ 26.80 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 54.40 million by 2030.

The growing automotive aftermarket e-commerce industry is expected to drive the water activated tape dispensers market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the automatic water activated tape dispensers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the industry vertical, the shipping & logistics segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the water activated tape dispenser industry over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing e-commerce and automotive sector. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian online grocery industry would grow at a 33% CAGR from FY21 to 2027, when it will be worth US$26.93 billion. The rapid use of online services like e-commerce and ed-tech in India is predicted to increase the market for consumer digital products there from US$ 537.5 billion in 2020 to US$ 1 trillion by 2030.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2020, Impak Packaging Systems Inc., situated in Toronto, Ontario, was acquired by Gertex Solutions Inc., a top supplier of specialized packaging materials, equipment, and services. The acquisition of Impak's experienced staff and senior leadership fits in nicely with Gertex's goal of dominating the industry by offering complete packaging solutions and materials. Gertex already has a robust equipment business line, but with Impak on board, the company will be well-positioned for even more rapid expansion in this sector.

In October 2020, the new "BP222" water-activated tape dispenser from SOUTHGATE Packaging has been introduced for carton sealing. Small offices, retail stores, and low-volume shipping operations are perfect for the BP222. Additionally, the BP222 is lightweight and portable, making it simple to integrate into any working setting. It is the most eco-friendly water-activated tape dispenser produced to date. This easy-to-use dispenser is the ideal complement for any business because it has no cords, batteries, or reinforced paper tape that is recyclable.

In May 2023, the world leader in packaging and protective solutions, Intertape Polymer Group, announced an exclusive distribution agreement with IMA Group, a global innovator in the design and production of automatic packaging equipment, for the US and Canada. In response to the rising popularity of online shopping and the expanding significance of that industry in the modern economy, IMA Group created a new division called IMA E-COMMERCE, which is solely focused on the e-commerce sector.

