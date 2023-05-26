Global Industrial Pumps Market Report 2023: Expansion of Manufacturing Sectors Worldwide Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Pumps Market by Pumps Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps), Application (Chemicals, Construction, Oil & Gas) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Pumps Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Industrial Pumps Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of Manufacturing Sectors Worldwide

Increasing Government Focus on Mechanizing Production Lines in End-User Sectors

Availability of Wide Range of Pumps for Changing Consumer Needs

Restraints

Price Volatility of Raw Materials Used for Industrial Pump Production

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Industrial Pump Technologies

Rising Investments in Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

Challenges

Complexity of Design and Construction





Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Industrial Pumps Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Pumps Type, the market is studied across Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps. The Centrifugal Pumps is further studied across Axial Flow Pump, Mixed Flow Pump, and Radial Flow Pump. The Positive Displacement Pumps is further studied across Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps. The Positive Displacement Pumps is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Chemicals, Construction, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Water & Wastewater Treatment. The Chemicals is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Industrial Pumps Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Pumps Market, including A.R. North America, Baker Hughes Company, Colfax Corporation, EBARA International Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Ingersoll Rand, Inc., ITT Inc., Iwaki Co. Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Pentair PLC, Schlumberger Limited, SEKO S.p.A., SPX Flow Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, and Vaughan Co., Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Pumps Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Pumps Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Pumps Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Pumps Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Pumps Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Pumps Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Pumps Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Industrial Pumps Market, by Pumps Type



7. Industrial Pumps Market, by Application



8. Americas Industrial Pumps Market



9. Asia-Pacific Industrial Pumps Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Pumps Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

A.R. North America

Baker Hughes Company

Colfax Corporation

EBARA International Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

ITT Inc.

Iwaki Co. Ltd.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Pentair PLC

Schlumberger Limited

SEKO S.p.A.

SPX Flow Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

Vaughan Co., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ib0r9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.