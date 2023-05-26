New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Tubing Market: By Material, By Application, By Structure, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458684/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical Tubing Market is expected to project a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

Medical tubing is used in the medical industry for many medical or pharmaceutical applications to meet the standards. Medical tubing is made for materials that meet the required specifications. It is used for the management of fluid & drainage. Medical tubing is used for respiratory and anesthesiology equipment, peristaltic pumps, IVs, biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, catheters. Medical tubing is directly applicable to the human body, certifications and standard process are required for manufacturing.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Medical Tubing Market was valued at USD 7.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2032 owing to the rising importance of less invasive procedures over surgical process, as they provide advantages like low cost, fast recovery time, less duration of stay at hospitals. The increasing occurance of diseases require surgical procedures which created demand for minimally invasive procedures and increased Medical Tubing Market. The healthcare industry is expected to face developments due to change in customer requirements, increased awareness in healthcare, and rising geriatric population created growth opportunities for the Medical Tubing Market.



MEDICAL TUBING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) segment is expected to dominate the market in forecast period

Medical Tubing Market is classified based on the Material into Silicone, Polyolefins, Polyvinyl Chloride, Plastics, Polycarbonates, Rubbers, and Specialty Polymers. The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing use of single-use pre-sterilized medical devices which is expected to boost the growth of PVC-based medical devices. PVC can be sterilized using various methods like irradiation and ethylene oxide sterilization.

Bulk Disposable Tubing segment is expected to dominate the market in forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population Will Aid in The Growth of the Market

Rising Investments in Healthcare System May Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

High Cost of Product Manufacturing May Hamper the Market Growth



MEDICAL TUBING MARKET:

• Key Players

• Asahi Tec Corp.

• Nordson Corp.

• Hitachi Cable America, Inc.

• ZARYS International Group

• MDC Industries

• TE Connectivity

• NewAge Industries, Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Freudenberg & Co. KG

• ATAG SpA

• Bentec Medical

• Vanguard Products Corp

• Optinova

• Trelleborg AB

• MicroLumen, Inc.

• Spectrum Plastics Group

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



MEDICAL TUBING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Medical Tubing Market Segments:

• By Material

o Silicone

o Polyolefins

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Plastics

o Polycarbonates

o Rubbers

o Specialty Polymers

• By Application

o Bulk Disposable Tubing

o Drug Delivery Systems

o Catheters

o Cannulas

o Others (Peristaltic Pump Tubing, Gas Supply Tubing, and Smoke Evacuation Tubing)

• By Structure

o Single Lumen

o Co-Extruded

o Multi Lumen

o Braided Tubing

• By End User

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Hospitals

o Others

• Medical Tubing Market Dynamics

• Medical Tubing Market Meter Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



