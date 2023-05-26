Single Use Bioreactors Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioreactors Market by Product [Systems, Media Bags (2D, 3D), Filtration Assemblies], Type [Stirred Tank, Wave Induced], Cell [Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast], Application [Commercial (Mab, Vaccine), Research], End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023-2030.
The growth in the single-use bioreactors market is mainly attributed to the rapid adoption of disposable technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and capacity expansion of biopharmaceutical plants. In addition to this, emerging economies and the rising adoption of personalized medicine are likely to offer opportunities for market growth.
Based on type, in 2023, the stirred-tank bioreactors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher adoption of stirred-tank bioreactors compared to others and their advantages like short mixing time & high oxygen transfer rates.
Based on application, the commercial bioproduction segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Large consumption of bioprocessing products in commercial production to meet the present and growing demand for biopharmaceutical products are expected to support the growth of this segment.
Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing sales of drugs, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote the use of biopharmaceuticals for various health indications, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities as well as their operations.
Some of the key players operating in the global single-use bioreactors market are
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- Solaris Biotechnology srl (Italy)
- Cellexus International Ltd. (U.K.) CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- PBS Biotech Inc. (U.S.)
- Distek Inc. (U.S.)
- Infors AG (Switzerland).
Market Trends
- Use of Hybrid Systems
- Rising Focus on Continuous Bioprocessing
- Shift Toward Bioprocessing 4.0
- Integration of AI in Bioprocessing
Scope of the Report:
Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Product
- Single-use Bioreactor Systems
- Up to 10L
- 11L-500L
- 501-1000L
- Above 1001L
- Media Bags
- 2D
- 3D
- Linear
- Filtration Assemblies
- Others
Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Type
- Stirred-tank Bioreactors
- Wave-induced Bioreactors
- Others
Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Cell Type
- Mammalian cells
- Bacterial Cells
- Yeast Cells
- Others
Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Application
- Commercial Bioproduction
- Monoclonal Antibody Production
- Vaccine Production
- Therapeutic Protein Production
- Cell & Gene Therapy
- Research Bioproduction
Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Academic & Research Institutes
Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Ireland
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8a16lw[systems?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.