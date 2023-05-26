Single Use Bioreactors Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioreactors Market by Product [Systems, Media Bags (2D, 3D), Filtration Assemblies], Type [Stirred Tank, Wave Induced], Cell [Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast], Application [Commercial (Mab, Vaccine), Research], End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023-2030.



The growth in the single-use bioreactors market is mainly attributed to the rapid adoption of disposable technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and capacity expansion of biopharmaceutical plants. In addition to this, emerging economies and the rising adoption of personalized medicine are likely to offer opportunities for market growth.



Based on type, in 2023, the stirred-tank bioreactors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher adoption of stirred-tank bioreactors compared to others and their advantages like short mixing time & high oxygen transfer rates.



Based on application, the commercial bioproduction segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Large consumption of bioprocessing products in commercial production to meet the present and growing demand for biopharmaceutical products are expected to support the growth of this segment.



Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing sales of drugs, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote the use of biopharmaceuticals for various health indications, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities as well as their operations.

Some of the key players operating in the global single-use bioreactors market are

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Solaris Biotechnology srl (Italy)

Cellexus International Ltd. (U.K.) CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

PBS Biotech Inc. (U.S.)

Distek Inc. (U.S.)

Infors AG (Switzerland).

Market Trends

Use of Hybrid Systems

Rising Focus on Continuous Bioprocessing

Shift Toward Bioprocessing 4.0

Integration of AI in Bioprocessing

Scope of the Report:

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Product

Single-use Bioreactor Systems

Up to 10L

11L-500L

501-1000L

Above 1001L

Media Bags

2D

3D

Linear

Filtration Assemblies

Others

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Type

Stirred-tank Bioreactors

Wave-induced Bioreactors

Others

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Cell Type

Mammalian cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Application

Commercial Bioproduction

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Therapeutic Protein Production

Cell & Gene Therapy

Research Bioproduction

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Switzerland

Ireland

Denmark

Belgium

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

