Jacquard Fabric Market Size, Share, and Analysis, Product Type, By Application, By End-use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032.

Global Jacquard Fabric Market is expected to project a considerable CAGR XX% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Jacquard fabric is a fabric with texture, that has patterns woven into it in a complex manner unlike the printed, embroidered or dyed fabrics. Jacquards consists of textures/ designs, like florals, stripes, patterns, dramatic ornamental patterns, or geometric patterns. A jacquard is a fabric having designs woven in a constructive manner into the weave. Jacquard is the term, used to describe a woven decorative design in the fabric of jacquard loom mostly made of cotton. Jacquard fabric is available in many patterns, textures and colors, and based on the fabric quality used, the fineness of jacquard depends. Increasing demand of consumer for diverse types of material is driving the market growth.



Global Jacquard Fabric Market is expected to reach USD XX million at a considerable CAGR XX% during forecast period owing to the rise in disposable income which is a resultant of economic expansion. There has been an increased influence on the market which created demand for premium fabric used to cover furniture in the interiors which is expected to boost the Jacquard Fabric market. The introduction of new mechanical machinery led to the increased production by reducing the labor cost and time consumption in developing a small patterned fabric which created growth opportunities of the market.



Home Use segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Global Jacquard Fabric market is classified based on the Application into Home Use, Commercial Use. Home Use segment is expected to dominate the sales in the forecast period. Jacquard textiles are also used in home goods and upholstery due to texture and the thickness they have which makes this sector to retain the business. Jacquard fabric is a thick and tough fabric, due to the kind of weave it retains. Jacquard textiles of cotton fabric are used in traditional applications which are of high end. The latest technology created a space for designers to use wide range of new of fibers.

Growth Drivers

Growing Popularity of this Fabric is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Enhanced Quality of Material is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

High Cost May Restrain the Market Growth

• Humphries Weaving Company

• Stellini Group

• Regal Fabircs

• Kuanging Industrial

• Deertex

• DIRD GROUP

• G. Textile Mills Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

Global Jacquard Fabric market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Europe led the market in 2021, with higher market share in terms of revenue owing to the rising awareness of people utilizing luxury textiles for interiors, home necessities etc. The presence of key players in the region is driving growth of the market. North American region is expected to dominate the market with high CAGR, owing to prosperity and people’s desire to live elegant lifestyles will create opportunity for market growth in the region over forecast period



• By Product Type

o Warp Jacquard

o Weft Jacquard

• By Application

o Home Use

o Commercial Use

• By End-use

o Clothing

o Decoration

o Others

