Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market to Hit US$450.00 Mn by 2030, Says Reports Insights

New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Reports Insights, the Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market achieved a valuation of USD 330.00 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 450.00 million by 2030, exhibiting a steady growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for alpha-amylase baking enzymes in the food and beverage industry, driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, rising disposable income, and the need for improved product quality.

Key Market Highlights

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe is projected to offer a substantial share in terms of revenue to the market due to the well-established baking industry

Globally, Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme are divided based on the source into fungi, bacteria, plants, animals, and others.

In the context of Type, the market is separated into fungal alpha-amylase, bacterial alpha-amylase, maltogenic amylase, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into starch syrups, cereals, anti-staling agents, bread, cookies, doughs, and others.

Alpha-amylase is a starch-cleaving enzyme used in the baking industry. The enzymes are generally produced by Aspergillus oryzae which is a fungi. These enzymes can accelerate or initiate the rate of various biochemical reactions without changing themselves. Alpha amylase baking enzymes provide freshness and extended shelf-life to baked goods. In addition to improving the quality and performance of baked goods, alpha-amylase baking enzymes also offer several other benefits to bakers. For instance, they help in reducing mixing and fermentation times, which further results in increased productivity and reduce costs.





The increasing demand for high-quality baked goods with consistent texture, flavor, and appearance is expected to boost the alpha-amylase baking enzyme market. Baking goods are high in demand due to their convenience and affordability.

Moreover, with the rise in urbanization and busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly looking for quick, easy, and convenient food options that are contributing to the growth of the alpha-amylase baking enzyme market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of gluten-free and organic-based baked products is anticipated to pose a significant opportunity to the market. For instance, according to a report published by Statista, the market for gluten-free foods is projected to amount USD 14 billion by 2032. Therefore, the growing concern regarding healthy-food consumption is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity to the market.

Bacteria

Plants

Animals

Others (Unicellular Eukaryotes, And Archaea) By Type Fungal Alpha-Amylase

Bacterial Alpha-Amylase

Maltogenic Amylase

Others By Application Starch Syrups

Cereals

Anti-Staling Agents

Bread

Cookies

Doughs

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa



Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Segmentation Details:



Based on Source, the bacteria segment held the highest market share of the alpha-amylase baking enzyme market. Bacteria are used in high quantities to produce these enzymes as bacteria-based enzymes provide more stability and optimum temperature and pH conditions. For instance, as per the report published by UK Flour Millers, in the UK nearly 11 billion bread loaves are sold every day as 99. 8% of households buy pieces of bread each day. Hence, the increasing use of bacteria-based enzymes to produce baked goods such as bread and biscuits contributed to the growth of the market.

Based on Type, the maltogenic amylase segment is anticipated to register the fastest-growing CAGR. The enzyme helps in breaking down starch and converts it into maltose, as a result, has a positive impact on the texture of the bread. Maltogenic amylase delays starch retrogradation and provides a soft texture to the bread with increased shelf-life. Therefore, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Based on Application, the bread segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022. Baked goods are a popular choice owing to their supposed health advantages and vibrant appearance. The growing demand for convenience food and baked goods due to the fast-paced lifestyle contributed to the growth of the bread segment in the alpha-amylase baking enzyme market.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest-growing CAGR over the forecast period. The growing trend towards gluten-free and Western-style enzymes in baked goods including croissants is projected to boost the alpha-amylase baking enzyme goods. For instance, according to a report published by Statista, the production volume of bread and bakery products by 2027 is estimated to be 533. 10 billion kilograms. Therefore, the rising consumption of baked goods such as bread, cakes, and others is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Amano Enzyme, Inc established a new hub in European and Middle East, and African (EMEA) in Oxfordshire, UK, located at Milton Park. The company will occupy a laboratory and an office space at 25 Western Avenue owing to their increasing consumer base.

In September 2020, DSM's BakeZyme Master and BakeZyme Fresh XL baking enzymes were awarded by the Ringier Technology Innovation Award, in the category of food & beverage ingredients, recognizing their excellence and innovation in the industry.

List of Major Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Novozymes A/S

Boli Bioproducts

AB Enzymes GmbH

Aumgene Biosciences

Noor Enzymes Pvt Ltd

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Aumenzymes

Creative Enzymes.

Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd

Amano Enzyme, Inc

Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Segmentation:

By Source Fungi Bacteria Plants Animals Others Unicellular Eukaryotes Archaea

By Type Fungal Alpha-Amylase Bacterial Alpha-Amylase Maltogenic Amylase Others

By Application Starch Syrups Cereals Anti-Staling Agents Bread Cookies Doughs Others



