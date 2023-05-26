3D Printing Materials Market is Expected to Reach USD 15.4 Billion By 2032, with a CAGR of 20.45% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Materials Market Overview

The MRFR study reports imply that the “ 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report Information by Materials, Region, and Form - Forecast Till 2030”, the 3D Printing Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.45% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

Many 3D printing materials are derived from crude oil as plastic materials such as nylon, PLA, PET, ABS, and high-performance materials like thermoplastic polymers, polyaryletherketone (PAEK), and many other plastics. The global 3D Printing Materials industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is favorable government initiatives.



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for 3D Printing Materials includes players such as:

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

SABIC

ExOne

CeramTec GmbH

Stratasys, Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Sandvik AB

Höganäs AB

3D Systems, Inc.

DuPont

Materialise NV

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 15.47 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 20.45% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, Material, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Increased Government Initiatives. Diverse End-Use Firms Using 3D Printing Materials.





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global 3D Printing Materials industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is favorable government initiatives. Several governments across the globe are taking the initiative and proposing schemes and policies to grow the 3D printing material market demand to enhance the GDP and develop and create opportunities for the market, given the extensive properties possessed by 3D printing technology in various end-use industries. Furthermore, Innovation and Growth In 3d Printing Technology And Materials are also considered to be one of crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market around the world.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated. Furthermore, there are some disadvantages coupled with 3D Printing Materials Properties, which in turn are also likely to harm the performance of the market around the world. Moreover, the fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials used to produce 3D printing materials are also projected to restrict the market's growth over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The 3D Printing Materials market is no different than others. The revenue produced by the AM industry was cut down for a few months. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the escalating demand for R&D & innovations in the 3D printing technologies sectors and the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the forms, the filament segment secured the leading position across the global market for 3D printing materials in the year 2021. The segment was worth nearly USD 991.9 million and is anticipated to grow substantially over the assessment period with a healthy growth rate of nearly 20.87%.

Regional Analysis

The global market for 3D Printing Materials is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global 3D Printing Materials industry over the coming years. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the rising government investments in infrastructure development in emerging nations such as China and India.

The European regional market for 3D Printing Materials is anticipated to showcase considerable development over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the high demand for 3D printing materials for the automotive and defense industries.



The North American regional market for 3D Printing Materials is anticipated to showcase significant growth over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growing demand for the product from various applications, such as the automotive and defense industry. Furthermore, the factors such as the growth of the consumer goods & automotive industry, commercialization in the region, rapid industrialization, and the high availability of raw materials are also projected to boost the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

The Latin America and Middle East & African regional market for 3D Printing Materials is projected to expand considerably during the review timeframe. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the technological developments coupled with the rising demand for automobiles in these countries.

