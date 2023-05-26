Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases Boosts Demand

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market by Mechanism Of Action (Active Immunotherapy, Passive Immunotherapy), Product Class (Bispecific Antibodies, Cytokines, Monoclonal Antibodies), Type of Therapy, Indication - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 5,309.89 million in 2022, USD 5,984.33 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.93% to reach USD 14,047.63 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases

Use of Cell-Based Targeted Therapies

Increasing R&D Supporting T-cell Immunotherapy

Restraints

High Cost of Treatment

Opportunities

Commercialisation and Funding by Pharmaceutical Companies

Attractiveness of Off-the-Shelf Therapies

Challenges

Neurologic Toxicities and Cytokine Release Syndrome

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Mechanism Of Action, market is studied across Active Immunotherapy and Passive Immunotherapy. The Passive Immunotherapy commanded largest market share of 68.62% in 2022, followed by Active Immunotherapy.

Based on Product Class, market is studied across Bispecific Antibodies, Cytokines, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Oncolytic Virus Therapy. The Monoclonal Antibodies commanded largest market share of 40.71% in 2022, followed by Bispecific Antibodies.

Based on Type of Therapy, market is studied across CAR-T, TCR, and TIL. The TCR commanded largest market share of 33.90% in 2022, followed by TIL.

Based on Indication, market is studied across B-cell Malignancies, Liver Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Renal Cell Carcinoma. The B-cell Malignancies commanded largest market share of 61.83% in 2022, followed by Liver Cancer.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 41.89% in 2022, followed by Americas.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5309.89 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14047.63 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Mechanism Of Action



7. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Product Class



8. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Type of Therapy



9. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Indication



10. Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market



11. Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

Apac Biotech

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Autolus Limited

bluebird bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd

Cellectis SA

Chimera Bioengineering

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Green Cross Corporation

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

JW CreaGene Co., Ltd.

LAVA Therapeutics BV

Lyell Immunopharma

Neogene Therapeutics

NeoTX Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Oxford Vacmedix

Poseida Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences

ZIOPHARM Oncology

