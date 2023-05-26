Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases Boosts Demand

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market by Mechanism Of Action (Active Immunotherapy, Passive Immunotherapy), Product Class (Bispecific Antibodies, Cytokines, Monoclonal Antibodies), Type of Therapy, Indication - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 5,309.89 million in 2022, USD 5,984.33 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.93% to reach USD 14,047.63 million by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases
- Use of Cell-Based Targeted Therapies
- Increasing R&D Supporting T-cell Immunotherapy
Restraints
- High Cost of Treatment
Opportunities
- Commercialisation and Funding by Pharmaceutical Companies
- Attractiveness of Off-the-Shelf Therapies
Challenges
- Neurologic Toxicities and Cytokine Release Syndrome
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Mechanism Of Action, market is studied across Active Immunotherapy and Passive Immunotherapy. The Passive Immunotherapy commanded largest market share of 68.62% in 2022, followed by Active Immunotherapy.
- Based on Product Class, market is studied across Bispecific Antibodies, Cytokines, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Oncolytic Virus Therapy. The Monoclonal Antibodies commanded largest market share of 40.71% in 2022, followed by Bispecific Antibodies.
- Based on Type of Therapy, market is studied across CAR-T, TCR, and TIL. The TCR commanded largest market share of 33.90% in 2022, followed by TIL.
- Based on Indication, market is studied across B-cell Malignancies, Liver Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Renal Cell Carcinoma. The B-cell Malignancies commanded largest market share of 61.83% in 2022, followed by Liver Cancer.
- Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 41.89% in 2022, followed by Americas.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|259
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5309.89 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14047.63 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Mechanism Of Action
7. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Product Class
8. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Type of Therapy
9. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, by Indication
10. Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
11. Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
- Apac Biotech
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Autolus Limited
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd
- Cellectis SA
- Chimera Bioengineering
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Green Cross Corporation
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- JW CreaGene Co., Ltd.
- LAVA Therapeutics BV
- Lyell Immunopharma
- Neogene Therapeutics
- NeoTX Therapeutics
- Novartis AG
- Oxford Vacmedix
- Poseida Therapeutics
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
- Xenetic Biosciences
- ZIOPHARM Oncology
