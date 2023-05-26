New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Implants Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product Type, By Biomaterial Type, By End User and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458682/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical Implants market size was USD 94.05 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 115.9 billion in 2023 to USD 204.4 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Medical implant is an artificial device or a tissue, used to restore a damaged biological structure. Medical implants have applications in several areas like neurological, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, dental ailments etc. The materials used for preparing implants are metal, plastic, ceramic or even made from skin, bone, or body tissues. Medical implants are either temporary or permanent and can be withdrawn when required. There might be risks associated with the medical implantation like infections, surgical failure or implant failure. Medical implants are helpful in enhancing the existing biological structure.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Medical Implants Market is expected to project a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Medical Implants market is expected to reach USD 204.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population and their illnesses leading to the rising medical implantation market. The increasing awareness in people about medical implants and medical insurance policies is expected to boost the medical implant market.



MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Orthopaedic Implants segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Medical Implants Market is classified based on the Product Type into Orthopaedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implant, Neurostimulators, Stents, Stents related Implants, Ophthalmic Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, and Breast Implants, Others. Orthopaedic Implants Test segment is expected to dominate market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis due to the rising geriatric patients and growing physical illness like obesity which require necessity of medical implants thereby, increasing the market growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Rising Awareness Regarding Medical Implants May Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

High Treatment Cost of Medical Implants May Restrain the Market Growth



MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET_KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• Medtronic Plc.

• Johnson and Johnson

• 3M

• Stryker corporation

• Biotronik

• Institut Straumann AG

• LivaNova PLC

• Smith & Nephew plc

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

• Sorin S.p.A

• Globus Medical, Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Conmed Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Medical Implants Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the Medical Implants Market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate over the forecast period due to the presence of growth opportunities for key players of medical implant market and the rising geriatric population which is expected to boost the market growth. The rising awareness on medical implants, availability of trained healthcare professionals is expected to drive medical implants market growth.



MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET SCOPE AND SEGMENTS:

Segmentation

Product Type

o Orthopaedic Implants

o Cardiovascular Implants

o Spinal Implant

o Neurostimulator

o Stents

o Stents related Implants

o Ophthalmic Implants

o Dental Implants

o Facial Implants

o Breast Implants

o Others



Biomaterial Type

o Metallic Biomaterials

o Ceramic Biomaterials

o Polymers Biomaterials

o Natural Biomaterials



End User

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Speciality Centres

o Research Laboratories

o Others

