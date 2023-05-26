Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2023: Growing Investments In MRD Testing Boost Sector

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (NGS, PCR), Cancer Type (Hematological Malignancy), By End-use (Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global minimal residual disease testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.45% from 2023 to 2030.

The adoption of MRD testing as a novel diagnostic and prognostic assay facilitates robust moderation of treatment regimes to treat all kinds of hematological malignancies. Measurement of therapeutic outcomes is critical for the successful adoption of a given cancer therapeutic regime.



MRD generates important molecular information to better understand the cancer conditions and ultimately work towards leveraging treatment outcomes. Therefore, MRD testing is increasingly used as an end-point analysis step in numerous clinical trial studies for oncology-based research and also effectively records the variations in outcomes due to individual genetic characteristics.

For instance, in November 2020, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, entered into a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc., to use its clonoSEQ assay for the assessment of residual cancer cells after treatment with GSK's hematology therapeutics.



Surgical removal of tumors with other associative therapies does not essentially mean, that the cancerous cells are removed completely. Traces of cancer can remain in the body parts and bloodstream. The diagnosis of such residual cells is crucial for deciding upon the need for further rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

Researchers are devising non-invasive tests to effectively detect MRD. For instance, in February 2022, a blood test from C2i Genomics quantified the residual cancer cells after surgical oncology procedures. The C2inform test also achieved the CE mark clearance and is offered as a 'software-as-a-medical-device' MRD test in Europe.



Cancer therapeutics are effectively moderated to avoid a residue of tumorous cells using the relevant clinical evidence and are also personalized based on specific progression profiles in an individual. Numerous research studies are driving the need for consideration of individual genetic characteristics for effective treatment.

For instance, in October 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation partnered with Epic for increasing access to MRD monitoring in blood cancers. Moreover, in February 2021, Natera Inc., collaborated with Personalis Inc., to understand the outcomes of personalized cancer care by integrating the NeXT tumor profiling (by Personalis) and the personalized ctDNA platform Signatera's diagnostic products (by Natera, Inc.,) for effectively designing the treatment monitoring regime and assessment of MRD.



Minimal Residue Disease Testing Market Report Highlights

The flow cytometry segment held a dominant share in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2022 owing to the high sensitivity and wide applicability of MRD testing

The hematological malignancy segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of hematological malignancy

The hospitals and specialty clinics segment is the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 owing to the availability of advanced diagnostic devices and skilled professionals in hospitals and specialty clinics

North America dominated the minimal residual disease testing market in 2022, which is attributed to the growing prevalence of hematological malignancies in the region aided by a well-developed reimbursement landscape

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Cellular Health Screening Market Outlook

3.1.1.2 In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

3.3.2 Growing Investments In MRD Testing

3.3.3 Growing Investment For Research

3.4 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1 High-Cost Associated With MRD Testing

3.4.2 Complex Regulatory Framework Associated With MRD Testing



Chapter 4 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market - Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.2.1 Flow Cytometry

4.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

4.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

4.2.4 Others



Chapter 5 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market - Segment Analysis, By Cancer Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Cancer Type Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Hematological Malignancy

5.1.2 Solid Tumors



Chapter 6 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market - Segment Analysis, By Business, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market: Business Movement Analysis

6.2.1 Hospitals And Speciality Clinics

6.2.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

6.2.3 Academic And Research Institutes

6.2.4 Others



Chapter 7 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market - Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market - Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



