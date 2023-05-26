New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product, By Method, By End-use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458681/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Blood Testing Equipment market size was USD 75.1 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 85.2 billion in 2023 to USD 152 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Blood tests are done to examine cells, proteins, or other substances in the blood. Blood testing is the most usual type of lab tests. Blood testing equipment refers to the various devices and instruments used to analyze and test blood samples. Blood tests are important diagnostic tools that can help healthcare providers diagnose, monitor, and manage a wide range of medical conditions.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Blood Testing Equipment Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

The global Blood Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 152 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period owing to the rising medical expenditure by the government and regulatory bodies which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.Few government bodies and key organizations are encouraging patients for regular diagnostic examinations/ checkups as a preventive measure.



GLOBAL BLOOD TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Haemoglobin Meter segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Global Blood Testing Equipment Market is classified based on the Products into Incubator, Photo Colorimeter, Haemoglobin Meter, Blood Cell Counter, Others. The Haemoglobin Meter segment dominated the market and is expected to dominate in forecast period attributing to the high market absorption of blood glucose tests in the global market. Haemoglobin meters are used extensively in healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and blood banks. They are also used in community health programs and in-home healthcare settings. The meters are designed to be portable, easy to use, and provide quick results, which make them a valuable tool for healthcare providers in the diagnosis and management of anaemia and other blood disorders..

Diagnostics centres segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Incidence of Diseases is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Growth of Research and Development is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Stringent Approval Policies May Restrain the Market Growth



Global Blood Testing Equipment Market_Key Players Covered:

• Abbott

• Becton Dickinson & Company

• Roche Diagnostics

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Genteel

• Baxter International

• Cepheid Corporation

• Biomerica, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

• Trinity Biotech

• TaiDoc Technology Corporation

• Getein Biotech, Inc

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the Global Blood Testing Equipment market and accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to rise in the number of initiatives being undertaken by government and increase plasma donations by market players and increased blood donation centres across the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in certain countries like India and China along with the investment of several multinational companies in the region which might be a major factor propelling the Global Blood Testing Equipment market growth.



Global Blood Testing Equipment Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Blood Testing Equipment Market Segments:

• By Product

o Incubator

o Photo Colorimeter

o Haemoglobin Meter

o Blood Cell Counter

o Others

• By Method

o Manual

o Automated

• By End-use

o Hospitals

o Pathology Labs

o Blood Banks

o Diagnostic Centres

• Global Blood Testing Equipment Market Dynamics

• Global Blood Testing Equipment Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



