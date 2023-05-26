Micro-irrigation Systems Markets: Sprinkler, Drip, Spray, Plantation, Orchard & Vineyards, Field, Agriculture, Sports, Residential, Commercial - Global Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-irrigation Systems Market by Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Spray), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Crop (Plantation, Orchard & Vineyards, Field), Application (Agriculture, Sports, Residential, Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-irrigation systems market is projected to reach $20.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing need to maximize crop yield, government initiatives for water conservation, and the increasing adoption of modern farming techniques. Additionally, the growing use of automation in irrigation systems and increasing support for irrigation projects are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the high initial investments required to implement micro-irrigation systems restrain the growth of this market. The lack of awareness regarding advanced irrigation technologies in developing countries is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the micro-irrigation systems market. The market is also projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing technological advancements in irrigation systems and surging government initiatives to conserve water, increase crop yields and optimize plant growth.

Factors such as the increasing need for a more sustainable way to irrigate crops and reduce water waste, rising environmental concerns, including soil degradation, and increasing water scarcity are supporting the growth of this market.

Based on type, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, spray irrigation, subsurface irrigation, and bubbler Irrigation.

In 2023, the sprinkler irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to deliver water directly to the plant's root and for small sprinklers or sprayers to distribute water in a controlled manner and improve water-use efficiency, more efficient and effective ways to deliver water to crops. However, the drip irrigation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on offering, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into hardware, software, and services.

In 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of polyethylene tubing to connect the micro-irrigation system's components, surging use of valves, sprays, and sprinklers over a larger area for managing the water supply efficiently, growing use of drippers in orchards & vineyards, and vegetable gardens. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on method, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into smart micro-irrigation and traditional micro-irrigation.

In 2023, the traditional micro-irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its relatively inexpensive cost compared to smart irrigation methods, easy installation and maintenance compared to smart micro-irrigation, and the need to grow a range of crops with limited resources or technical expertise. However, the smart micro-irrigation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on crop type, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into plantation crops, orchard crops & vineyards, field crops, grasslands & grazelands, and other crops.

In 2023, the field crops segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for irrigating field crops for efficient and precise water and nutrient delivery and the growing need to improve crop yields and reduce water waste and fertilizer runoff. However, the orchard crops & vineyards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into agriculture, golf & sports ground, residential, commercial, and other applications.

In 2023, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of micro-irrigation systems in agriculture to improve crop yields, reduce the need for manual labor and improve water-use efficiency. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, offering, method, crop type, application, and countries?

What is the historical market for micro-irrigation systems across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023 to 2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global micro-irrigation systems market?

Who are the major players in the global micro-irrigation systems market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global micro-irrigation systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global micro-irrigation systems market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global micro-irrigation systems market and how do they compete with the other players?

Company Profiles

Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

T-L Irrigation (U.S.)

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Reinke Manufacturing Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.)

Lindsay Corporation (U.S.)

Hunter Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Harvel Agua India Private Limited (India)

Irritec S.p.A (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Global Micro-irrigation Systems, by Type

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Spray Irrigation

Subsurface Irrigation

Bubbler Irrigation

Global Micro-irrigation Systems, by Offering

Hardware

Drippers

Polyethylene Tubing

Valves

Filters

Sprays & Sprinklers

Controllers

Sensors

Pumping

Connectors

Pressure Regulators

Monitoring & Controlling Devices

Other Hardware

Software

Interfacing Software

Forecasting Software

Other Software

Services

Global Micro-irrigation Systems, by Method

Smart Micro Irrigation

Traditional Micro Irrigation

Global Micro-irrigation Systems, by Crop type

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops & Vineyards

Field Crops

Grasslands & Grazelands

Other Crops

Global Micro-irrigation Systems, by Application

Agriculture

Golf & Sports Ground

Residential

Commercial

Other Applications

Global Micro-irrigation Systems, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Thailand

Australia & New Zealand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

