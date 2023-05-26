New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio-preservation Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product ; By Application ; By Cell Providers Volume and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458680/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Biopreservation is the process that maintains functionality & integrity of biological products like DNA, stem cells, tissues & organs under various temperatures for prolonging their shelf life without natural environment. Biopreservation is termed as the use of microorganisms and metabolic byproducts for increasing the safety of food and shelf life of products. Biopreservation is used to preserve biospecimens for a longer time periods and to shield them from outside environment. The main types of biopreservation are biopreservation of equipment and media. The biological samples like blood, urine, tissue, DNA, cells etc. are kept in a biological repository for utilizing in research activities for future purpose or utilized for a lab test. Biopreservation equipment include instruments like bio-based therapeutics, cells, clinical biomarkers, viruses, diagnostic biochips etc., that preserve biospecimens.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Biopreservation Market is expected to project a CAGR of 15.6 % during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Biopreservation Market is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion at a CAGR of 15.6 % during forecast period. Biopreservation market is expected to grow due to the extensive use of biopreservation in hospitals and labs. Increasing assistance from government and private organizations in healthcare, and an increasing research and development activities will drive the growth and advancement of Biopreservation Market.



BIOPRESERVATION MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Equipment segment holds the largest share in the market

Biopreservation Market is classified based on the Product Equipment [Freezers, Refrigerators, Liquid Nitrogen, Consumables], Media [Pre-formulated, Home-brew], Laboratory Information Management System. The Equipment segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the rising urge for bio-banking to preserve the biological stem cells, DNA etc. The acceptance and utilization of preservation led to enough storage capacity and less maintenance which is expected to drive the market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Biopreservation is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

Rising Government Initiatives is Expected to Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

High Cost of Biopreservation May Hamper the Market Growth



BIOPRESERVATION MARKET KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• LabVantage Solutions, Inc

• Azenta US, Inc.

• MVE Biological Solutions

• BioLife Solutions

• X-Therma Inc.

• Taylor-Wharton

• PrincetonCryo

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Stirling Ultracold

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Biopreservation Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the Biopreservation Market in 2021 owing to the advancement in therapies related to biomedical research and development and due to the increasing incidence of chronic disease which require certain treatments leading to the demand for biopreservation Market. Asia pacific Market is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to increasing population, rise in public & private funding and due to the investment in life sciences and research, which are the factors creating demand for market growth. The growing number of biobanks and research centers, high prevalence of chronic diseases, existence of unmet health care needs and awareness about the preservation of umbilical cord cells is expected to create growth opportunity and will drive the Biopreservation Market.



BIOPRESERVATION MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Biopreservation Market Segments:

• By Product

o Equipment [Freezers, Refrigerators, Liquid Nitrogen, Consumables]

o Media [Pre-formulated, Home-brew]

o Laboratory Information Management System)

• By Application

o Regenerative Medicine

o Bio-banking

o Drug Discovery

• By Cell Providers Volume

o CD34+

o CD19+

o MSC

o iPSC

o hESC

o Tumor Cells

• Biopreservation Market Dynamics

• Biopreservation Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



