Aircraft Braking System Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Aircraft Type, By Actuation, By Component and By Distribution and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032

The Aircraft Braking System market size was USD 9.76 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2023 to USD 15.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



Aircraft Braking System is used to reduce the speed of aircraft during landing on the runway. It is an essential component to ensure safety and control of the directional of an aircraft during ground operations like landing, take-off & taxiing. The introduction of Aircraft Braking System needs an extensive engineering. Aircraft brakes are operated through hydraulically or pneumatically, disc. Several new variations of aircraft brake systems were designed like single, dual and multiple disc, and rotor-disc brakes. Perfectly designed aircraft brake system can withstand unfavorable conditions and resist the plane from accidents. Majority of aircraft brake systems are made as per fixed standards.



Aircraft Braking System Market is expected to project a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

The Aircraft Braking System Market is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion at a CAGR of 4% during forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors like increasing focus on safety of an airplane during various operations like landing, take-off and taxiing, increase in commercial aircraft operating industry & increase production of planes due to increased air traffic globally. Technological improvements in aircraft braking components, like integrated self-powered brake systems, is driving market revenue growth.



Fixed Wing segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Aircraft Breaking System Market is classified based on the Aircraft type into Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned aerial vehicles. The Fixed Wing segment is expected to account for largest share during the forecast period. A fixed-wing aircraft has wings which are static, do not move and is propelled by a propeller. These are frequently utilized for longer trips than other aircraft owing to the ability to travel longer distance without refueling. Brake system has an anti-skidding control feature, to adjust brake pressure in accordance with runway apparent condition which ensures that the aircraft is at multiple runways and protects against pollution which could compromise safety and reliability.

Power Brake segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during 2022-2032



Increased Air Traffic is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Technological Improvements is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Stringent Regulatory Norms May Restrain the Market Growth



• Safran

• Meggitt PLC

• Beringer Aero

• Collins Aerospace

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Jay-Em Aerospace

• Matco MFG

• Grove Aircraft Braking Systems Inc.

• Crane Holdings, Co.

• Parker-Hannifin Corp

• Other Prominent Players

Aircraft Braking System Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America market is expected to account for largest share during the forecast period owing to increasing aerospace mergers & various activities by key market players. Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest CAGR owing to increasing activities by key market players. Anti-Skid Braking System will improve operations at airports having short runways. Hence, increasing activities by market players is leading to an increased demand for aircraft braking system, which is expected to drive market revenue growth.



• By Aircraft Type

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

o Unmanned aerial vehicles

• By Actuation

o Power Brake

o Boosted Brake

o Independent Brake

• By Component

o Wheels

o Brake Discs

o Brake Housing

o Valves

o Actuators

o Accumulators

o Electronics

• By Distribution

o OEM

o Replacement

• Aircraft Braking System Market Dynamics

• Aircraft Braking System Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



