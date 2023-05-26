3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Analysis: 3D Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, 2.5D, Logic, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, Imaging & Optoelectronics, LED - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (3D Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, 2.5D), Application (Logic, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, Imaging & Optoelectronics, LED), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is projected to reach USD 82 billion by 2028 from USD 49.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factors driving the market growth of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market include rising trend of increased integration density and miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for consumer electronics and gaming devices.
Highest interconnect density offered by 3d tsv to fuel market demand TSVs are vertical interconnects that join the various layers of the 3D IC by slicing through the whole thickness of the silicon wafer. They enable more effective signal transmission across IC layers and shorten the distance that signals must travel, which lowers power consumption and boosts performance.
Use of IC packaging in ADAS and autonomous driving to fuel market growth
Automobiles today are integrated with various technology devices, such as ECUs, sensors, power modules, microprocessors, DSPs, and advanced driver assistance systems, among many others, which enables the usage of memories such as DRAM, NAND flash, NOR flash, and SSD storage, driven by advanced packaging of 3D IC and 2.5D IC. Low power consumption and dense packaging of 3D ICs are driving its growth in the automobile industry for memory applications.
Adoption of mems/sensors by automotive industry to drive market growth
The automotive industry has adopted MEMS sensors to boost performance, save costs, and increase reliability. For instance, inertial MEMS sensors in the automobile industry are crash-sensing for airbag control. Several advanced features of automobiles, such as crash sensing for airbag control, dynamic vehicle control, rollover detection, antitheft systems, and many more, demand MEMS with advanced packaging to ensure high performance, quick response, low power consumption, and greater compactness.
North America is expected to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period
The 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market in North America has been further segmented into the US., Canada, and Mexico. Being home to some of the leading semiconductor companies, such as Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), makes the region technologically advanced.
Competitive landscape
The major players of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market are Samsung (South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US) among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|218
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$49.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increased Adoption of Consumer Electronics and Gaming Devices to Boost Market Growth
- Military & Aerospace to Register Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028
- 2.5D to Hold Largest Share of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market in 2028
- Memory to Hold Largest Share of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market in 2028
- Consumer Electronics Vertical and China Were Largest Shareholders in Asia-Pacific 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market in 2022
- 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market in Mexico Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Need for Advanced Architecture in Electronic Products
- Rising Trend of Increased Integration Density and Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
- Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Gaming Devices
Restraints
- Thermal Issues Resulting from Higher Level of Integration
- High Unit Cost of 3D IC Packages
Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of High-End Computing, Servers, and Data Centers
- Miniaturization of IoT Devices
- Rising Number of Smart Infrastructure and Smart City Projects
Challenges
- Effective Supply Chain Management
- Reliability Challenges in 3D IC Packaging
Technology Trends
- Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging
- Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging
Case Study Analysis
- Closed-Loop Monitoring and Control Based on Thermal Behavior Reduced Wafer Rejection
- SPTS's DRIE Technology Strengthened IMEC's Silicon Etch Platform
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Samsung
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Intel Corporation
- ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.
- Amkor Technology
- Broadcom
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- United Microelectronics Corporation
- JCET Group Co. Ltd.
- Powertech Technology Inc.
Other Players
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Tezzaron
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Fujitsu
- Xperi Inc.
- Monolithic 3D Inc.
- Deca Technologies
- 3M
- GlobalFoundries Inc.
- Nhanced Semiconductors
- Moldex3D
- Cerebras
- Ayar Labs, Inc.
