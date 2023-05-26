3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Analysis: 3D Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, 2.5D, Logic, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, Imaging & Optoelectronics, LED - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (3D Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, 2.5D), Application (Logic, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, Imaging & Optoelectronics, LED), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is projected to reach USD 82 billion by 2028 from USD 49.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The major factors driving the market growth of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market include rising trend of increased integration density and miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for consumer electronics and gaming devices.

Highest interconnect density offered by 3d tsv to fuel market demand TSVs are vertical interconnects that join the various layers of the 3D IC by slicing through the whole thickness of the silicon wafer. They enable more effective signal transmission across IC layers and shorten the distance that signals must travel, which lowers power consumption and boosts performance.

Use of IC packaging in ADAS and autonomous driving to fuel market growth

Automobiles today are integrated with various technology devices, such as ECUs, sensors, power modules, microprocessors, DSPs, and advanced driver assistance systems, among many others, which enables the usage of memories such as DRAM, NAND flash, NOR flash, and SSD storage, driven by advanced packaging of 3D IC and 2.5D IC. Low power consumption and dense packaging of 3D ICs are driving its growth in the automobile industry for memory applications.

Adoption of mems/sensors by automotive industry to drive market growth

The automotive industry has adopted MEMS sensors to boost performance, save costs, and increase reliability. For instance, inertial MEMS sensors in the automobile industry are crash-sensing for airbag control. Several advanced features of automobiles, such as crash sensing for airbag control, dynamic vehicle control, rollover detection, antitheft systems, and many more, demand MEMS with advanced packaging to ensure high performance, quick response, low power consumption, and greater compactness.

North America is expected to account for the second largest market share during the forecast period

The 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market in North America has been further segmented into the US., Canada, and Mexico. Being home to some of the leading semiconductor companies, such as Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), makes the region technologically advanced.

Competitive landscape

The major players of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market are Samsung (South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US) among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Advanced Architecture in Electronic Products

Rising Trend of Increased Integration Density and Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Gaming Devices

Restraints

Thermal Issues Resulting from Higher Level of Integration

High Unit Cost of 3D IC Packages

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of High-End Computing, Servers, and Data Centers

Miniaturization of IoT Devices

Rising Number of Smart Infrastructure and Smart City Projects

Challenges

Effective Supply Chain Management

Reliability Challenges in 3D IC Packaging

Technology Trends

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging

Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging

Case Study Analysis

Closed-Loop Monitoring and Control Based on Thermal Behavior Reduced Wafer Rejection

SPTS's DRIE Technology Strengthened IMEC's Silicon Etch Platform

