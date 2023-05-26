New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Care Wipes Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Distribution Channel and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458678/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Household Care Wipes market size was USD 1675.8 million in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 1827.2 million in 2023 to USD 2714.2 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Household care wipes are used to take care of the house helping in cleaning, wiping and disinfecting various surfaces in a house. Household care wipes can also be used to clean surfaces of various counters like kitchen, Table, window surfaces, appliances, tiles, metal surfaces and wooden etc. These household care products help in maintaining the house clean and minimize the risk of illness by enhancing the appearance. Household care wipes are small sheets of fabrics used to clean and disinfect various surfaces. Several variants of wipes are present in the market like antibacterial wipes which help in killing the bacteria.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Household Care Wipes Market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Global Household Care Wipes Market is expected to reach USD 2714.2 million at a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period owing to the increasing health consciousness among individuals and increasing expenditure towards household care cleaning products. Increase in sales of Household Care Wipes is expected to grow the Global Household Care Wipes Market. Rising threat towards viruses, any disease outbreak and the necessity for cleanliness is growing prompting the people to use household cleaning products which has created the growth opportunity for the household care wipes market.



GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD CARE WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Disinfecting wipes segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during 2022-2032

Global Household Care Wipes is classified based on the Product Type into Dusting Wipes, Disinfecting Wipes, Wood and Laminate Wipes, Electrostatic Wipes, Kitchen and Bathroom Wipes, Glass Cleaner Wipes, Stainless Steel Wipes, Floor Wipes and Multi-Surface Wipes. The Disinfectant type of wipes segment accounted for the largest market share in the global household care wipes market and is also expected to dominate in the forecast period, due to their function of providing hygiene. Disinfectants contain several antimicrobial agents like sodium hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, etc. which kills the presence of bacteria and viruses on surfaces.

Anti-bacterial segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Demand for Sanitization is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Growing Research & Development is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Restraint

• Lack of Awareness May Restrain the Market Growth

GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD CARE WIPES MARKET KEY PLAYERS COVERED

• Procter & Gamble Corporation

• The Clorox Company

• Seventh Generation

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Weiman Products, LLC

• Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

• Rockline Industries

• Amway

• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

• 3M Company

• Method Products, pbc

• Other Prominent Players

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Household Care Wipes Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of communicable diseases, and the rise in consumer preference on spending towards cleaning products and changing lifestyles. Even the presence of strong market players in this region is a reason for the leading of household care wipes market in the region.

Segments

• By Product Type

o Dusting Wipes

o Disinfecting Wipes

o Wood and Laminate Wipes

o Electrostatic Wipes

o Kitchen and Bathroom Wipes

o Glass Cleaner Wipes

o Stainless Steel Wipes

o Floor Wipes

o Multi-Surface Wipes

• By Material Type

o Antibacterial

o Non-antibacterial

• By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Departmental stores

o Online Stores

o Others

