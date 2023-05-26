Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market Report 2023: Demand for Enhanced Patient Experience through Increased Communication Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market by Type (Multi-Channel, Omnichannel), End-User (Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, Patient) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market size was estimated at USD 4,114.80 million in 2022, USD 4,922.62 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.68% to reach USD 18,522.04 million by 2030.

Based on Type, market is studied across Multi-Channel and Omnichannel. The Omnichannel commanded largest market share of 70.19% in 2022, followed by Multi-Channel.

Based on End-User, market is studied across Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, and Patient. The Healthcare Provider commanded largest market share of 58.18% in 2022, followed by Healthcare Payer.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 45.14% in 2022, followed by Americas.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4114.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18522.04 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global

