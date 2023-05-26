New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Helicopter Emergency Flotation System Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Sales Channel, By End-user Industry and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458677/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

The Global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System market size was USD billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2032, exhibiting a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System market is an emergency system to prevent any airframe from sinking during emergency/ crash landing on the water. The helicopter emergency floatation systems are usually installed in large helicopters or military helicopters. These emergency floatation systems are overblown by the gas which is stored in a cylinder carried on board in the helicopter. Helicopter emergency floatation systems is used for evacuation of passengers and to enable landing on the surface of water. This emergency floatation systems of helicopter decreases the risk of submersion during the sea landing and hence is the most important owing to the increased demand in market. The helicopter emergency flotation systems of is externally mounted on the lower structure or a space provided inside the airframe of the helicopter.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System Market is expected to project a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032

The Global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System Market is expected to reach USD billion at a significant CAGR during forecast period. The major factors that drive the growth of the global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System Market are the rise in demand for usage of military Helicopter, medical emergency rescue services, and offshore services of Helicopter. The helicopter emergency floatation systems will expand the mission capability and help in increasing its applications for use over-water missions like saving passenger, any investigation and oil and gas transportation.



GLOBAL HELICOPTER EMERGENCY FLOTATION SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Military segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

The global helicopter emergency flotation system market is classified based on the End Use Industry into Private, Military. The military segment holds the largest market share during the year 2021 and is also expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increase investments in this field by many countries to raise the defense spending by improving border security and acquiring modern technologies & weaponry which is expected to boost the growth of market. Anti-submarine warfare are the helicopters which are helpful for costal security using advanced technologies which is likely to boost helicopter emergency flotation system market growth in future.

OEM segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Safety Concern is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Growing Production of Helicopters is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Restraints

• High Price of the System May Restrain the Market Growth



GLOBAL HELICOPTER EMERGENCY FLOTATION SYSTEM MARKET KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• Russian Helicopter

• Aero Sekur S.p.A

• Dart Aerospace Limited

• Safran Aerosystems

• GKN Aerospace Services Limited

• Apical Industries

• Heliswiss Ibérica, S.A.

• MAROTTA CONTROLS, INC

• Other Prominent Players

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the Global Helicopter Emergency Flotation System Market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to the increased usage of helicopters in that region and due to the presence of most of the Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems key players in that region. The Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems market is expected to be dominated by the U.S. and the presence of high awareness in these regions is expected to drive the Helicopter Emergency Flotation System market growth.

Segmentation

• By Type

o Life-limited

o No Life-limit

• By sales channel

o OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

o After market

• By End-user

o Private

o Military

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458677/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________