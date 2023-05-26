Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Worth US$ 1.48 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.02 billion, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 1.48 billion by 2031.

The global market for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly, with a considerable revenue share during the forecast period. Candida albicans is frequently the cause of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). However, other Candida species or yeasts may also be responsible.

The rising prevalence of fungal infections in females is driving the market revenue share.

The key driver in developing the market is creating a strong product pipeline.

The increasing antibiotic resistance is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Recent Development in the Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market:

In December 2022, The FDA approved a second indication for BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), a biotechnology company that creates novel medications to treat and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections. This second indication is for the prevention of recurrent vaginal candidiasis (RVVC).

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1.48 billion CAGR 4.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis includes:

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Pacgen Life Science Corporation

Scynexis, Inc.

Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis market revenue is driven by the high prevalence of RVVC, growing awareness about RVVC among women, and the development of novel therapies, such as topical antifungal agents and probiotics.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Drug Class

Based on the drug class, the azole segment dominates the global recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis market with the largest revenue share as it is the first line of treatment usually recommended for uncomplicated RVVC.

Segmentation By Route of Administration

Based on the route of administration, the oral segment dominates the global recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis market with the largest revenue share. It is expected that it will maintain its share during the forecast period due to the widely used simple administration method for azoles, excellent absorption, and use of antifungal drugs.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis market due to the market's availability of both prescription and over-the-counter medications; retail pharmacists are essential in providing patients with advice and earning their trust.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis market. This large revenue share is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare systems, high rates of disease, and presence of important manufacturers.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL RECURRENT VULVOVAGINAL CANDIDIASIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Azoles Antibiotics Allylamines Others GLOBAL RECURRENT VULVOVAGINAL CANDIDIASIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Intravenous Topical GLOBAL RECURRENT VULVOVAGINAL CANDIDIASIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital pharmacy Retail pharmacy Online pharmacy

