Esterified Vitamins Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Distribution Channel, By End Use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032

Esterified Vitamins Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarkets, Others (e.g. Specialty Stores, etc.)), By End Use (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Esterified Vitamins market size was USD 31.7 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 40 billion in 2023 to USD 116.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5 % during the forecast period.

Esterified vitamins are formed by the transfer of phenol group of vitamins into esters, utilizing either acetic acid or succinic acid. By this modification, the vitamins become stable and have better shelf-life when compared to conventional vitamins. Esterified vitamins help in maintaining healthy immunological function, increase iron absorption, and provide benefits when utilized in nutraceuticals and other healthcare systems. Esterified vitamins are useful in quick absorption of iron and for healthy immune system and are used by nutraceuticals manufacturers.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Esterified Vitamins Market is expected to project a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

The Global Esterified Vitamins Market is expected to reach USD 116.1 billion at a CAGR of 12.5 % during forecast period owing to the increasing use of esterified vitamins in dairy items, sauces, refreshments, bakery products, and dressings is expected to boost the market. Interest of people has increased for maintaining wellness through diet, the healthcare expenditure has increased, and the growth of geriatric population are expected to fuel the global Esterified Vitamins market. The intake of vitamins in regular diet is increasing owing to the increased health-conscious of consumers which is helping in the growth of esterified vitamins market. Easy availability of vitamins vitamin A, E, D, C and B in combination with other dietary supplements is also helping to the growth of global market.



GLOBAL ESTERIFIED VITAMINS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Supermarkets segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

The Global Esterified Vitamins Market is classified based on the Distribution Channel into Online Retail, Supermarkets, Others. The supermarkets segment has the highest market share and dominated the market in 2021 and is also expected to grow during the forecast period. For wellness products, a separate section in supermarkets is established to enable easy identify of a desired brand, which is propelling the market growth. Well-established, arranged and maintained products, customer preferences regarding certain products and brands, and customer willingness to pay for specific products are factors which will boost the growth of the supermarkets segment over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Geriatric Population is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Rise in Awareness About the Utilization of Health Care Supplements



Restraint

• Toxicity on Increased Consumption May Restrain the Market Growth



GLOBAL ESTERIFIED VITAMINS MARKET KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• Natrol Vitamins & Supplements

• Natures Plus

• Vitae Naturals

• Thompson’s

• Other Prominent Players

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Esterified Vitamins market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with highest market share towards dietary supplements owing to rising growth with esterified vitamins. Presence of large-scale manufacturers in the region focusing on the development of supplements that would propel the esterified vitamins market share in the region. Besides, dietary supplements infused with esterified vitamins have high antioxidant properties and high absorption, which would drive sales in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness on the importance of health and wellness in emerging counties. The rising number of supermarkets across Asia Pacific is a factor which helps to the growth of market. Supermarkets contain a separate section for wellness products which allow consumers to select brand easily.

Segmentation

• By Distribution Channel

o Online Retail

o Supermarkets

o Others

• By End Use

o Pharmaceutical

o Nutraceutical

o Others

