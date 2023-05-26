Flexible Pipes Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of Innovative and Technologically Advanced Process for Drilling to Support Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible Pipes Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flexible Pipes estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$639.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyamide segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Flexible Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

