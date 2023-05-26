New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Motor Horn Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product, Sound Pressure/Volume, By Sales Channel, By End Use Vehicle and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458675/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Electric Motor Horn market size was USD 18 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2023 to USD 30.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

An electric motor horn is device used to produce sound. Electric motor is helpful in transforming electric energy into mechanical energy and is used in vehicles. It is utilized in automobiles, trains etc. It has a horn button, an electric motor, and a diaphragm. The electric motor helps in produces a loud sound when the button is pressed. The working of this horn is on the principle of electromagnetism where mechanical energy helps in creating noise and used as alerting device which are installed in automotive vehicles. They help in maintaining safety of the vehicle by warning others while they approach. Electric Motor Horn also assist in reducing distractions of driver due to the sound they produce and alert even pedestrians and the horn can also be customized.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Electric Motor Horn Market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

The Global Electric Motor Horn Market is expected to reach USD 30.3 billion at a CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period owing to the increased use of electric motor horn in automotive vehicles which is a key component of the vehicle. The market is also expected to witness growth due to the increased road accidents and to increase road safety awareness. The initiatives taken by government to reduce road accidents for safety of the vehicles by implementing regulatory norms will propel market growth.



GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTOR HORN MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Flat horn segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

The Global Electric Motor Horn Market is classified based on the product into flat, spiral, and trumpet. The flat horn segment holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate even during the forecast period. The size of the Flat horns is smaller and have a better life when compared to other horns like spiral & trumpet type. Several innovations are made for focusing on horns which are audible at a long distance.

Passenger car segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

• Rising Advanced Technologies In Horns is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

• Improper Wiring May Restrain the Market Growth



GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTOR HORN MARKET KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• FIAMM Technologies, L.L.C.

• Mitsuba Corp.

• Robert Bosch GmBH

• MARUKO KEIHOKI Co., LTD.

• Shanghai SIIC Transportation Electric Co., Ltd.

• Roots Industries India Limited

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• UNO Minda Group

• Wolo Manufacturing Corp.

• SEGER Horns

• Denso Corporation

• Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Electric Motor Horn Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate the forecast period by generating the highest market share owing to increasing production and sales of automobiles across developing countries in the region along with the increasing demand for HCVs is expected to aid growth of the market. The increasing awareness about impact of carbon emissions on environment is expected to create demand for electric vehicles.



GLOBAL ELECTRIC MOTOR HORN MARKET SEGMENTS:

• By Product

o Flat Type

o Spiral Type

o Trumpet

• By Sound Pressure/Volume

o Up-to 110 dB

o 110 dB to 118 dB

o Greater than 118 dB

• By Sales channel

o Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

o Aftermarket

• By End Use Vehicle

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458675/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________