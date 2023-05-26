New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Printing Process, By Operation, By Textile Material, By Ink Type By Application and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458674/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Global Digital Textile Printing market is valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Digital Textile Printing is based on an inkjet method which permits the manufacturers to print various designs which can be made virtually on a fabric. Based on the fabric type used, the inks for digital printing are manufactured. Due to advancements in technology the manufacturers are using digital printing. Using a roller, the fabric is allowed into the printing device for this process. This include addition of ink to the surface in droplets which is then finished using steam or heat treatment which increases the efficiency. Certain inks require washing and drying.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to project a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Global Digital Textile Printing market is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion, increasing at a CAGR of 11% during forecast period owing to rising demand for digital printed textiles and quick upgradation in fashion trend using printed garments is expected to boost the growth of the market. The rising per capita income in developing countries along with several applications of textile printing in interior decoration and vehicle wrapping, is expected to drive the market growth. The development of technology like hot melt printing for 3D printing, textile application is expected boost the growth of the Digital Textile Printing market.



GLOBAL DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Direct to-garment segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Global Digital Textile Printing Market is classified based on Printing Process into Direct to Fabric, Direct to Garment. The Direct to Fabric (DTF) printing method segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the various designs and patterns printed on a roll of fabric directly which is cut out and sewed into apparel and home decoration items. Direct to Fabric printing is done using inks like pigment inks, reactive dyes, acid dyes etc. The presence of several application for this segment is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Clothing/Apparel segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Reduced Cost of Operation May Assist in the Growth of the Market

• The Capability of Virtual Printing on Fabric Aids in Market Growth



Restraint

• High Cost of Machinery May Restrict the Market Growth



GLOBAL DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING MARKET_KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• Seiko Epson

• Konica Minolta

• Mimaki Engineering

• D.Gen

• Brother Industries

• MS Printing

• Kornit Digital

• RolandDG Corporation

• Dover Corporation

• Colorjet

• Atexco

• SPG Prints B.V.

• Other Prominent Players



REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Digital Textile Printing Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in 2021 and is also expected to dominate in the forecast period owing to the presence of several textile industries in countries of this region. The growth of the market in this region is due to the largest exporters of garments and textiles in the region. The demand for textile printers is increasing in the countries of this region due to rising textile printing hub and is creating demand for the growth of the Global Digital Textile Printing Market.

Segmentation

Printing Process

• Direct to Fabric

• Direct to Garment



Operation

• Single Pass

• Multi-Pass

Textile Material

• Cotton

• Silk

• Polyester

• Others

Ink Type

• Sublimation

• Pigment

• Reactive

• Acid

• Others

Application

• Clothing/Apparel

• Home Décor

• Soft Signage

• Industrial

