Global Railway Signalling System Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $21.86 Billion by 2030 at a 5.5% CAGR

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Railway Signalling System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Technology, By Application Type - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Railway Signalling System Market size was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2022 to USD 21.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global railway signalling system market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by an increasing demand for safe and efficient transportation systems. The use of advanced technologies such as communication-based train control (CBTC) and positive train control (PTC) are expected to enhance the safety and reliability of railway signalling systems.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, due to a high demand for railway infrastructure development in countries such as China and India.
Drivers
Autonomous trains utilize communication-based train control, also known as CBTC, to regulate rail traffic. This system facilitates communication between trains and track devices, ensuring enhanced safety and efficiency for both passengers and the device itself. By accurately identifying bogey alignments, train positions, and track stability, CBTC allows for a more thorough monitoring of the rail network.
Compared to road transportation, autonomous trains offer greater frequency and capacity, enabling faster transportation of both people and cargo. Additionally, automating trains can lead to significant cost savings by eliminating the need for both train drivers and control officers, resulting in more cost-efficient railway operations.
Restraints
Rail transportation has experienced a consistent increase in demand over recent years due to its affordable fares, faster travel times, and utilization of advanced technology in its infrastructure. However, meeting this growing demand will require significant investments from rail authorities, including the development of infrastructure, introduction of high-speed trains, expansion of rail networks, and adoption of innovative technology.
Unfortunately, governments' budget constraints may hinder the feasibility of these investments. Moreover, the expenses associated with maintaining, replacing, and managing both new and existing systems within railway facilities may also pose a considerable obstacle to expanding the market for railway signalling systems.
Trends
In order to optimize the performance of the railway network, it is essential for the signalling method to be equipped with efficient tools for data mining and analysis. To collect relevant data regarding the railway signalling assets, a cloud-based distribution and data gathering system is currently being proposed. By enhancing transparency and facilitating greater connectivity and digitalization, this system has the potential to improve the overall train system and assist passengers in optimizing their end-to-end mobility.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|264
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
