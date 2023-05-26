New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carpet Extraction Cleaner Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product Type, By Method, By Power Source, By Sales Channel, By End Use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458673/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Carpet Extraction Cleaner Market was USD 1525.5 million in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 1678.4 million in 2023 to USD 2598.1 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Carpet Extraction Cleaners are the machinery used to clean the carpets. This cleaning includes removal of dirt, stains and allergens from the carpet. The maintenance of Carpet requires proper products and machinery for cleaning. Several methods can be used to clean large carpeted area by using hot water extraction or steam cleaning, also called as dry cleaning which help in cleaning the dirt and pollutants from penetrating deep. By vacuuming most of the dirt can be removed from the surface but it needs a deep clean.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Carpet Extraction Cleaner Market is expected to project a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Global Carpet Extraction Cleaner Market is expected to reach USD 2598.1 million at a CAGR of 5% during forecast period. Rising urbanization means increase of disposable incomes leading to rising expenditures. Many commercial spaces have been developed for movies, leisure, and other activities for developing social communications which has boosted the construction of commercial areas such as malls, shopping areas, supermarkets, stores, playing arenas, restaurants etc. All such places utilize the carpets as it increases the appearance and is a beautiful aesthetics to visitors & customers. This has helped in fueling the demand for carpet cleaners.



GLOBAL CARPET EXTRACTION CLEANER MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Online channel segment dominated the market with the largest share

Global Carpet Extraction Cleaner Market is classified based on the Sales Channel into Offline (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Retail Stores, Independent Retailers, Multi Brand Stores) and Online Sales (Company Website, 3rd Party Online Sales. Online channel dominates the Global Carpet Extraction Cleaner market owing to the transformation towards urbanization and digitalization. Carpets are available widely in various websites at variable price, so this online segment holds the largest share and is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Portable Carpet Extraction Cleaners segment dominated the market with the largest share



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Advancements in Technology is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Growing Renovation Activities is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

• High Cost May Hamper the Market Growth



GLOBAL CARPET EXTRACTION CLEANER MARKET_KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• Windsor Kärcher Group

• Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

• BISSELL Homecare, Inc

• Esteam Manufacturing Ltd

• Minuteman International, Inc

• RCM SPA

• Hako Holding GmbH & Co. KG

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

• Tennant Company

• NaceCare Solutions, Inc

• Nilfisk

• Eureka Forbes

• Duplex

• Gadlee

• EDIC

• Other Prominent Players



REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Carpet Extraction Cleaner Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America had the highest market share in the year 2021 and is also expected to see a rise in the market share during the forecast period owing to the urbanization and acquiring of modern habits and due to presence of major key players in the region. The rise is also estimated due to the increased construction activities and rapidly developing infrastructure which will boost the growth of the market.



Segmentation

• By Product Type

o Upright Carpet Extraction Cleaners

o Portable Carpet Extraction Cleaners

o Canister Carpet Extraction Cleaners

• By Method

o Carpet Extractor

o Carpet steamer

• By Power Source

o Battery

o Corded

• By Sales Channel

o Offline Sales

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Specialty Retail Stores

o Independent Retailers

o Multi Brand Stores

o Online Sales

o Company Website

o 3rd Party Online Sales

• By End Use

o Households

o Commercial

o Others

