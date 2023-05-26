Global Ransomware Protection Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Crypto Currency as a Payment Method Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ransomware Protection Market by Service, Solution, Industry, Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ransomware Protection Market size was estimated at USD 25.19 billion in 2022, USD 28.49 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.60% to reach USD 69.88 billion by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Use of Crypto Currency as Payment Method
- Rising Number of Phishing Attacks and Targeted Security Breaches
- Emergence of Ransomware-As-A-Service Model
Restraints
- Availability of Free Endpoint Solution for Ransomware Protection
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Recovery and Data Backup Solution
- Organization's Emphasis Towards Multi-Layered Security Approach
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness Among Professionals About New Ransomware Families
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Ransomware Protection Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Service, market is studied across Consulting Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Education. The Support & Maintenance is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Solution, market is studied across Application Control, Intrusion Detection System or Intrusion Prevention System, Secure Web Gateways, Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Threat Intelligence, and Web Filtering. The Threat Intelligence is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Industry, market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Education is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Application, market is studied across Database Protection, Email Protection, Endpoint Protection, Network Protection, and Web Protection. The Web Protection is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Ransomware Protection Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ransomware Protection Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ransomware Protection Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ransomware Protection Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ransomware Protection Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ransomware Protection Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ransomware Protection Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ransomware Protection Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$25.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$69.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Ransomware Protection Market, by Service
7. Ransomware Protection Market, by Solution
8. Ransomware Protection Market, by Industry
9. Ransomware Protection Market, by Application
10. Americas Ransomware Protection Market
11. Asia-Pacific Ransomware Protection Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ransomware Protection Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- AT&T Inc.
- Avast Software s.r.o
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.
- ExtraHop Networks, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Malwarebytes
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mimecast Services Limited
- NeuShield, Inc.
- S.C. BITDEFENDER S.R.L.
- SentinelOne
- SonicWall
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Zscaler, Inc.
