Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product Type, By End User and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices market size was USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2023 to USD 13 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Congestive heart failure treatment device is called as mechanical circulatory support system. There are various types of congestive heart failure treatment devices like implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, pacemakers, and ventricular assist devices. There are many ventricular assist devices, like left congestive heart failure treatment devices (LVADs), right congestive heart failure treatment devices (RVADs), and others which are utilized as a permanent solution in patients with minor improvement chances of cardiac muscles. The implantable cardiac defibrillator is an electronic device placed inside the body to track rhythm of heart and provide shock to the heart muscle in case of abnormal rhythm.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market is expected to project a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices market is expected to reach USD 13 billion at a CAGR of 8% during forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and increasing risk of organ failure is expected to boost the growth of the market. The increasing investments by the key players in development of congestive heart failure treatment devices is creating an opportunity for the market to grow. The increasing patient count with heart failure has created demand for ventricular assistance devices and is expected to drive the market grow.



GLOBAL CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE TREATMENT DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Pacemakers segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during forecast period

Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market is classified based on the Product Type into Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Ventricular Assist Devices. Pacemakers segment dominated the congestive heart failure treatment devices market in 2021 and is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the rising R&D activities in this industry and increasing demand for congestive heart failure treatment devices for treatment of heart failure using pacemakers. The increasing cardiac surgeries is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Hospitals & Clinic segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during 2022-2032



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Rising Technological Advancements is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders will Drive the Market Growth



Restraint

• High Cost of the Treatment Devices May Restrain the Market Growth



GLOBAL CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE TREATMENT DEVICES MARKET_KEY PLAYERS COVERED:

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Abbott

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

• Mayo Foundation

• Medtronic PLC

• Biotronik SE & Co., KG

• LivaNova PLC

• Berlin Heart GmbH

• Abiomed, Inc.

• ReliantHeart Inc.

• St. Jude Medical

• Teleflex, Inc.

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Jarvik Heart, Inc.

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the market in 2021 owing to the presence of large patient population affected by cardiovascular disorders along with rising geriatric population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, owing to the high demand for CHF treatment devices. The fast-growing healthcare system in the countries of this region is expected to dominate the growth of the market in this region.

Segmentation

• Product Type

o Pacemakers

o Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy

o Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

o Ventricular Assist Devices



• By End User

o Hospitals & Clinic

o Specialized Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centres

o Ambulatory Surgery Centres



