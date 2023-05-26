Electrical Steel Markets: Non-grain-oriented, Grain-oriented, Transformer, Motors, Inductors - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel Market by Type (Non-grain-oriented, and Grain-oriented), Application (Transformer, Motors, Inductors), End-user Industry (Automotive, Energy, Manufacturing, Household Appliances), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical steel market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with an estimated value of USD 40.6 billion in 2023 and a projected value of USD 60.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Electrical steel is a specialized type of steel that has exceptional magnetic properties, resulting in low core loss and high permeability. The properties of electrical steel are determined by the amount of silicon added to the steel, which increases resistivity, improves permeability, and reduces hysteresis loss. However, the growth of the market may be hindered by the high production costs and capital investments required for electrical steel.

In terms of both value and volume, the non-grain-oriented segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2028

The non-grain-oriented segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. This type of steel contains higher levels of silicon and aluminium, which decreases magnetic loss in electrical steel sheets.

The rise in automobile production, which utilizes electrical steel as a core material for motor parts, resulting in improved vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and comfort, is anticipated to boost demand for non-grain-oriented electrical steel products.

In terms of both value and volume, manufacturing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028, for electrical steel

the manufacturing segment is expected to experience the most significant growth in the electrical steel industry. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for electrical steel, which is directly correlated to the growth of economies worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

Additionally, the surge in industrialization in both developed and developing nations is also anticipated to drive the market for electrical steel even further. The manufacturing sector's rapid expansion is a result of economic growth, which creates a greater need for infrastructure and consumer goods production.

Electrical steel is a vital material used in the manufacturing of various electrical components, such as transformers, generators, motors, and inductors. As a result, the demand for electrical steel has risen in tandem with the manufacturing industry's growth.

In terms of both value and volume, transformers is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028, for electrical steel

The electrical steel market is currently experiencing a significant growth trend, particularly in the transformer segment. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for electrical steel, which is extensively used in the power generation, transmission, and distribution industries.

Electrical steel is an essential component used in transformer cores and other electrical devices due to its low hysteresis loss, high permeability, and resistance properties. Transformer cores are made of electrical steel and are vital in concentrating the magnetic field, making the electromagnet stronger

. In addition, electrical steel is used in manufacturing inductor cores that are crucial in creating filters for analog circuits and signal processing. Inductors are widely used in conjunction with capacitors and resistors to regulate electrical signals and prevent interference.

Furthermore, electrical steel is used to make iron cores of motors, which are essential components of many industries. The iron core of a motor is responsible for focusing the magnetic field and making the motor more efficient. In summary, the growth in the transformer segment of the electrical steel market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electrical steel's unique properties, which make it an indispensable material in the production of critical components in many industries.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC electrical steel market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

the Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume for the period 2023 to 2028. This growth is primarily attributed to the significant demand for electrical steel in the emerging economies of the APAC region. These economies are currently experiencing rapid economic development and urbanization, leading to a surge in the demand for various electrical appliances.

The automotive and energy industries are key contributors to the growth of the electrical steel market in the APAC region. With the growth of the automotive industry, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for electrical steel, which is used in the production of electric motors, alternators, and transformers. Similarly, the energy industry is also driving the demand for electrical steel, as it is extensively used in the production of power transformers, distribution transformers, and other electrical equipment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $60.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Manufacturing Industry to Drive Electrical Steel Market

Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Type to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Motors Application to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Energy Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR

Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel and China Led Market in Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Abundance of Iron Ore and Other Minerals

Increasing Urban Population

Transition Toward Renewable Energy

High Consumption of Electrical Steel in Transformers and Motors

Growing Electric Vehicle Market

Restraints

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

Limited Supply of High-Quality Electrical Steel

Opportunities

Upcoming Regulations and Government Support

Increasing Capacity Utilization and Expansion

Challenges

Safety and Technological Constraints

Environmental Challenges

Company Profiles

Key Players

Arcelormittal

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation

Posco

Voestalpine Ag

Nippon Steel Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel Limited

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Jfe Steel Corporation

Other Players

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group

Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd

China Steel Corporation

Jsw Steel

Leicong Industrial Co. Ltd

Angang Steel Company Limited

Aperam S.A.

Allegheny Technologies

Union Electric Steel Corporation

Euro-Mit Staal B.V.

Tc Metal

Vesuvius plc

Ferric Srl

Waelzholz GmbH & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8u7lwd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment