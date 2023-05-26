Appointment of a Member of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus and Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to appoint Mr. Urmas Somelar as a Member of the Management Board of the company for the three-year period, starting from 1 June 2023, with the areas of responsibility in financial management, investor relations and compliance. The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with three members: Mr. Andres Trink (Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Urmas Somelar.

The sole shareholder of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti decided to appoint Mr. Urmas Somelar as a Member of the Supervisory Board of the company for the three-year period, starting from 1 June 2023. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with four members: Mr. Andres Trink (Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik, Mr. Martin Rebane and Mr. Urmas Somelar.

