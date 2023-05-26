Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Report 2023: Expanding Industrialization and Demand for Power Supply Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market by Water Depth (Deep Water, Shallow Water, Transitional Water), Turbine Capacity (3 MW - 5 MW, Above 5 MW, Up to 3 MW) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Industrialization and Demand for Power Supply

Government Initiatives Towards Renewable Energy

Need for Cost-Effective Power Generation

Restraints

FOWP Component Failures and Maintenance Cost

Opportunities

New Developments in Floating Offshore Wind Power

Surge in Investment and R&D for Fowp

Challenges

Impact of Corrosion Erosion, and Lightning Strikes on FOWP

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Water Depth, the market is studied across Deep Water, Shallow Water, and Transitional Water. The Deep Water is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Turbine Capacity, the market is studied across 3 MW - 5 MW, Above 5 MW, and Up to 3 MW. The 3 MW - 5 MW is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Floating Offshore Wind Power Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Floating Offshore Wind Power Market, by Water Depth



7. Floating Offshore Wind Power Market, by Turbine Capacity



8. Americas Floating Offshore Wind Power Market



9. Asia-Pacific Floating Offshore Wind Power Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Floating Offshore Wind Power Market



11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Engie SA

Envision Energy

Flowocean AB

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

MHI Vestas

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nordex SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Suzlon Energy Limited

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.,

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnlm3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.