New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barbituric Acid Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Application, By End-Use Industry and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458670/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Global Barbituric Acid market size was USD 19.29 million in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 21.1 million in 2023 to USD 32.1 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Barbituric acid belongs to the pyrimidine family. It is an organic compound that has a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton with chemical formula is C4H4N2O3, having a six-membered ring structure with four carbon atoms and two nitrogen atoms. Barbituric acid is also known as 6-hydroxyuracil or malonylurea. It is an odorless, white crystal-like powder which is soluble in water having molar mass is 128.09 g/mol. It has a melting point at 245 °C. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, but pharmacologically barbituric acids are inactive. Barbituric acid is generally used to produce barbiturate drugs.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Barbituric Acid Market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Barbituric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 32.1 million at a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period owing to the high usage of barbiturates in the pharmaceuticals industry which is expected to drive the market growth in the future. Barbiturate drugs depress the working of central nervous system. The increasing prevalence of sleeplessness (insomnia) and the rise in geriatric population are the key factors responsible for the growth of barbituric acid market. Investments in research and development activities is increasing for developing new products and the consumption of barbiturate drugs is increasing, propelling the market growth.



GLOBAL BARBITURIC ACID MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Pharmaceutical Grade segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Global Barbituric Acid Market is classified based on the Type into Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade. Pharmaceutical Grade segment is dominating the market with the largest share in 2021 and is also expected to grow during the forecast period. As barbiturates are widely used in pharmaceuticals preparation, the segment pharmaceutical grade is expected to grow. Barbiturates possess several properties like hypnotic, sedative, antimicrobial, anticonvulsant, anticancer and antitumor properties.

Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during 2022-2032



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increased Disorders is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Rise in Industries is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Regulatory Constrictions May Hamper Market Growth



GLOBAL BARBITURIC ACID MARKET

• Central Drug House (P) Ltd – CDH

• Sparchem

• Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical Co.,Ltd.

• Ralington Pharma LLP

• Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd

• Hem Corporation

• Danopharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Explicit Chemicals Pvt Ltd

• GFS Chemicals Inc

• Other Prominent Players

Regional Analysis

Global Barbituric Acid Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific market has accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased production & consumption of barbituric acid due to large patient pool with sleeping disorders and presence of geriatric population along with the presence of key barbituric acid manufacturing companies. There has also been increase in the number of plastics and pharmaceutical industries in the region which is expected to grow the market. The use of barbituric acid in supplements will also create demand for barbituric acid.



Global Barbituric Acid Market Segments:

By Type

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Industrial Grade

• By Application

• VB2

• Barbiturate

• Dye Intermediates

• Others

By End-Use Industry

• Plastics

• Textiles

• Polymers

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458670/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________