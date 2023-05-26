New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Material, By Application, By Technology and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458669/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Plastic bottle recycling is a process to recover scrap plastic waste and reprocessing it into useful products. Recycling plastic reduces the plastic pollution as they are non-biodegradable and has less pressure on virgin materials to produce new plastic products and aiding in conserving resources. Recycled plastics have limited use. Plastic bottles used for packaging food & beverage and the recycling of plastic has several uses in applications like films, consumer products, beauty care products, and pharmaceuticals.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Plastic Bottle Recycling market is expected to reach USD 7.93 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period owing to the rising application of restrictions on use of single-use polymer along with the government initiatives are awaited to drive the growth of plastic bottle recycling market. The development & transformation of products like films, containers, bottles, and cutlery utilizing Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics will aid in the growth of Plastic Bottle Recycling market.



PLASTIC BOTTLE RECYCLING MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment is expected to dominate in 2022-2032

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market is classified based on the Material into Polyethylene Terephthalate {PET}, Polypropylene {PP}, High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density Polyethylene {LDPE}, Polyvinyl Chloride {PVC} and Other. Polyethylene terephthalate is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the utilization of PET for food packaging and bottling. PET is lightweight, non-toxic and durable which creates demand in packaging of food & beverage products.

Non-Food Packaging segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Adoption of Recycled Products is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

• Rising Awareness on Utilization of Recycled Plastic Will Aid in the Market Growth



Restraint

Preference for Virgin Plastics May Hamper the Market Growth



PLASTIC BOTTLE RECYCLING MARKET:

• The Coca-Cola Company Incorporated

• Ultra Poly Corporation

• KW Plastics

• MBA Polymers

• CarbonLite Industries LLC

• Clear Path Recycling

• Veolia

• Custom Polymers

• Suez

• B. Schoenberg & Co.

• Fresh Pak Corporation

• B&B Plastics

• Envision Plastics Industries LLC

• Green Line Polymers

• Plastipak Holdings

• Jayplas

• Other Prominent Players



Regional Analysis

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate the same over the forecast period owing to the countries in this region using Recycled Plastic and presence of key market players in this region who are focusing on recycling of plastic bottles. The rising growth of packaging industry is expected to accelerate the market in this region.



PLASTIC BOTTLE RECYCLING MARKET SEGMENTS:

Material

• Polyethylene Terephthalate {PET}

• Polypropylene {PP}

• High-density Polyethylene {HDPE}

• Low-density Polyethylene {LDPE}

• Polyvinyl Chloride {PVC}

• Other

Application

• Non-Food Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Construction

• Automotive

• Others



Technology

• Chemical

• Dissolution

• Mechanical

• Organic

• Other

