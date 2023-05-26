France Data Center Portfolio Landscape Report 2023

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database report covers France's colocation data center market
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- France data center market is among the mature markets of Western Europe, with Paris being among the major cities for data center development. The market is aided by government digitalization strategies, subsea cable connectivity growth, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, big data & IoT, and other factors.
- The Top 3 operators, Equinix, Digital Reality, and DATA4, contribute over 45% of the existing IT Load capacity in the France Data Center Market.
- In the coming years, revenue in the wholesale colocation market is anticipated to increase due to growing investments from cloud/IT service providers, who are expected to colocate significant space in colocation data center facilities across the country.
- The market is continuously witnessing the deployments of 5G services and investments for 5G network growth by several telecom operators and government sectors in the country. For instance, in March 2022, France Government announced its new measures aimed at supporting the growth of 5G to increase access for manufacturers and vertical sectors in the country with deployment.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
- Detailed Analysis of 129 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Paris, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Normandie, Amilly, Sophia Antipolis, Lille, Chateaubourg, Nantes, Anzin, Metz, Grenoble, Aubergenville, Belfort, Toulon, Rennes, Montpellier, Toulouse, Dijon, Reims, Nimes, Albi, Tours, Poitiers, Besancon, Rouen, Clermont-Ferrand, Vendee, Douai, Le Mans, Arras, Nice, Brest, Calais, Narbonne, Epernay, Moselle.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (129 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (15 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- DATA4
- Global Switch
- Scaleway Datacenter
- CyrusOne
- Colt Data Centre Services Orange Business Services
- SFR Business
- Telehouse
- Euclyde Datacenters
- Jaguar Network
- Green Computing
- Sungard Availability Services
- KDDI (Telehouse)
- CIV
- CELESTE
- Thesee Datacenter
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- TDF
- Cogent Communications
- DataBank
- BT BLUE
- Etix Everywhere
- XL360
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Extendo Datacenter
- Comrach
- Foliateam
- GTT Communications
- DTiX
- ASP Server
- fullsave
- TAS
- Eolas
- dc2scale
- ikoula
- MAXNOD
- Decima
- Netiwan
- Global Service Provider
- IBO
- EURA DC
- hosTELyon
- Datagrex
- Groupe Asten
- Stratosfair
- Nation Data Center (NDC)
- Titan Data Center
- Yondr
- Castle IT
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Denv-R.
