France Data Center Portfolio Landscape Report 2023

This database report covers France's colocation data center market

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

France data center market is among the mature markets of Western Europe, with Paris being among the major cities for data center development. The market is aided by government digitalization strategies, subsea cable connectivity growth, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, big data & IoT, and other factors.

The Top 3 operators, Equinix, Digital Reality, and DATA4, contribute over 45% of the existing IT Load capacity in the France Data Center Market.

In the coming years, revenue in the wholesale colocation market is anticipated to increase due to growing investments from cloud/IT service providers, who are expected to colocate significant space in colocation data center facilities across the country.

The market is continuously witnessing the deployments of 5G services and investments for 5G network growth by several telecom operators and government sectors in the country. For instance, in March 2022, France Government announced its new measures aimed at supporting the growth of 5G to increase access for manufacturers and vertical sectors in the country with deployment.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Detailed Analysis of 129 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Paris, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Normandie, Amilly, Sophia Antipolis, Lille, Chateaubourg, Nantes, Anzin, Metz, Grenoble, Aubergenville, Belfort, Toulon, Rennes, Montpellier, Toulouse, Dijon, Reims, Nimes, Albi, Tours, Poitiers, Besancon, Rouen, Clermont-Ferrand, Vendee, Douai, Le Mans, Arras, Nice, Brest, Calais, Narbonne, Epernay, Moselle.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (129 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (15 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Equinix

Digital Realty

DATA4

Global Switch

Scaleway Datacenter

CyrusOne

Colt Data Centre Services Orange Business Services

SFR Business

Telehouse

Euclyde Datacenters

Jaguar Network

Green Computing

Sungard Availability Services

KDDI (Telehouse)

CIV

CELESTE

Thesee Datacenter

Advanced MedioMatrix

TDF

Cogent Communications

DataBank

BT BLUE

Etix Everywhere

XL360

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Extendo Datacenter

Comrach

Foliateam

GTT Communications

DTiX

ASP Server

fullsave

TAS

Eolas

dc2scale

ikoula

MAXNOD

Decima

Netiwan

Global Service Provider

IBO

EURA DC

hosTELyon

Datagrex

Groupe Asten

Stratosfair

Nation Data Center (NDC)

Titan Data Center

Yondr

Castle IT

Nautilus Data Technologies

Denv-R.

