New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Osteoarthritis Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Drug Type, By Diagnosis, By Route of Administration, By Treatment, By Distribution Channel, By Purchasing Pattern and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458667/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The global Osteoarthritis market size was USD 5.85 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2023 to USD 15 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common condition which affects the shoulders, fingers, knees, feet, back, hips, and neck joints. The progressive deterioration of the joint cartilage is its characteristic. OA can be identified through X-ray, medical assessment, lab tests, arthroscopic, joint fluid analysis, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. Several surgical methods & drugs are preferred to treat the indications and symptoms. Few symptoms of OA are stiffness, discomfort, oedema, lack of flexibility, chronic pain, bone spurs, and sleep disruptions. The poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, increased obesity and blood sugar levels are a major reason for acquiring OA.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Osteoarthritis Market is expected to project a CAGR of 9.0% during forecast period, 2022-2032

Osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 15 billion at a CAGR of 9.0% during forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about Osteoarthritis and the accessibility to advanced treatments are boosting the growth of osteoarthritis treatment. The increasing demand for minimal invasive non-surgical treatments assist in the growth of the osteoarthritis market.



OSTEOARTHRITIS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Spinal Osteoarthritis segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period

Osteoarthritis Market is classified based on the Type into Hip Osteoarthritis, Knee Osteoarthritis, Foot & Ankle Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Osteoarthritis, Spinal Osteoarthritis. Spinal Osteoarthritis segment is expected to dominate market during the forecast period owing to the increasing acquirance of sedentary lifestyles, rising obesity rates which is expected to drive the spinal osteoarthritis market growth. The rising preference of minimal invasive procedures of surgery and the advancements of new treatments are aiding in the growth of the market.

Imagining segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Growing Demand for Osteoarthritis Products is Expected to Drive Market Growth

• Expansion of New Therapies is Expected to Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

• Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases May Restrain the Market Growth



OSTEOARTHRITIS MARKET:

• Pfizer Inc

• Abbott

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bayer AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• ABIOGEN PHARMA S.p.A

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

• Apotex Inc.

• TissueGene Inc.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



Regional Analysis

Osteoarthritis Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the Osteoarthritis Market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness on osteoarthritis and the growing investments in research and development field by pharma companies which is assisting to the osteoarthritis market growth in this region. The acquisition of modern technologies of medicine and the presence of major market players are expected to drive the growth of the market. The pipeline development of OA market is strong with new developments which is further expected to boost the growth of the market.



Segmentation

Type

• Hip Osteoarthritis

• Knee Osteoarthritis

• Foot & Ankle Osteoarthritis

• Shoulder Osteoarthritis

• Spinal Osteoarthritis



Drug Type

• Analgesics

• Corticosteroids

• Viscosupplementation agents

• Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)



Diagnosis

• Imagining

• Joint Fluid Analysis



Route of Administration Parenteral Route

• Oral Route

• Topical Route



Treatment

• Medication

• Therapy

• Surgery



Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacy

• E-Commerce

• Retail Pharmacy

• Drug Store



Purchasing Pattern

• Prescription Drugs

• Over-The-Counter Drugs



Reasons to Purchase this Report.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458667/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________