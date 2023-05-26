New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Coherence Tomography Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458666/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Optical Coherence Tomography is a modern technique used for cross-sectional imaging with high resolution. Optical Coherence Tomography is a non-invasive imaging method which utilizes coherent light for capturing 2D and 3D pictures. Imaging with high depth of penetration and high resolution are the characteristics of optical coherence tomography. This method is use for examining transparent tissues and to analyse the retina condition by providing images of tissue in real time. This method is used in optical biopsy and assist in reducing the sampling errors involved with biopsy.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Optical Coherence Tomography Market is expected to project a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

The Optical Coherence Tomography Market was valued at 1.28 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2032 owing to the factors like increasing geriatric population who require OCT in drug delivery. The rising advantages in developing economies by increasing the investments on for technical advancements is expected to drive the growth of optical coherence tomography (OCT) market.



OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY MARKET: SEGMENTS

Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT) segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period

Optical Coherence Tomography Market is classified based on the Technology into Time Domain OCT (TDOCT), By Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT), Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT. The Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT) segment dominated the market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate the market with high share during the forecast period. It works by measuring interference spectrum and so referred as Spectral-Domain OCT (SD-OCT) and is a traditional technique used for examining retina of eye.

Handheld OCT device type segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Rising Number Of Patients With Eye Disorders Will Propel The Market Growth

• Advancements In Healthcare Sector Is Expected To Boost The Market Growth



Restraint

• High Cost Of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Will Restrain The Market Growth



OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY MARKET:

• Adtell Integration

• ADVA Optical Networking

• Adtran, Inc.

• Broadcom

• Ciena Corporation

• Logix Fiber Networks

• Corning Incorporated

• OptiLayer GmbH

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd

• Lumentum Operations LLC

• Reliance Communications

• Fiber Optic Services

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Infinera Corporation

• Other Prominent Players



OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY MARKET: REGIONS

Optical Coherence Tomography Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Based on regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market share in the global Optical Coherence Tomography market in the forecast period owing to the rising investments in R&D, increasing geriatric population and adoption of new products in the region.



Optical Coherence Tomography Market Segments:

By Technology

• Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)

• Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)

• Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT



By Type

• Catheter Based OCT Devices

• Doppler OCT Devices

• Handheld OCT Devices

• Table-top OCT Devices



By Application

• Clinical (Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Oncology, Dermatology, Dentistry)

• Industrial (Industrial Quality Control, Non-Destructive Testing, Others)



By Scanning Speed

• 400 A-scans/sec

• 4000 A-scans/sec

• 20000 A-scans/sec

• 32000 A-scans/sec

• 40000 A-scans/sec

• 70000 A-scans/sec

• 80000 A-scans/sec

• 100000 A-scans/sec

• 250000 A-scans/sec

