Netherlands Data Center Portfolio Landscape Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 115 Existing Data Centers & 4 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors/Operators

This database report covers the Netherlands data center market portfolio, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- According to the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA), 20% of all Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the country is associated with data centers and cloud computing. 5G connectivity will also pace up investments in the Netherlands.
- As of December 2022, the population in the country was over 17 million, with an internet penetration rate of over 96%. Over 90% of which are active social media users.
- In terms of Geography, Amsterdam contributes to over 70% of the existing white floor area in the Netherlands Data Center market.
- Regarding operators, Equinix, Digital Reality (Interxion), and EdgeConnex account for more than 40% of the rack capacity in the Netherlands Data Center Market.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
- Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eemshaven, Groningen, Eindhoven, Oude Meer, Hengelo, Almere, Aalsmeer, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Apeldoorn, Woerden, Steenbergen, Utrecht, Hilversum, Dronten, Ede, Enschede, Meppel, Zwolle, s-Hertogenbosch, Roermond, Arnhem, Goes, Wormer, IJsselstein, Markelo, Waalwijk, Deventer, Hague, Leeuwarden, Alphen aan den Rijn, Hoogersmilde, Zuidbroek, Lelystad, Loon op Zand, Roosendaal, Mierlo, Ugchelen, Megen, Tjerkgaast, Maastricht, Haarlem, Ittervoort, Gemert, Middenmeer, Limburg.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (115 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Wormer or ZW1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- QTS Realty Trust
- NorthC
- Global Switch
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Keppel Data Centres
- Switch DataCenters
- Previder
- Iron Mountain
- Interconnect
- Dataplace
- Smartdc
- Datacenter.com
- Cellnex
- Serverius
- Bytesnet
- Atom86
- maincubes
- ITB2
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- BIT
- Orange Business Services
- Lumen Technologies
- GTT (interoute)
- NIKHEF Hosting
- IPTP Networks
- Red Bee
- ColoHouse
- DataOne
- Cogent Communications
- Datacenter Groningen
- Gyro Centre
- DataCenter Fryslan
- Data Center Almere
- Global Switch
- Microsoft
