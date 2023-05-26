New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Optic Connectivity Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Component, Types, Application and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458665/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Fiber optic connectivity market size was USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Fiber optic connectivity offers high-speed data transmission, and it denotes to a technology of communication exchange which transfers information from a place to another by transferring infrared light pulses through an optical fiber. The long-distance transmission can be enabled by Fiber optic connectivity, and it offers a good security. Fiber optics provide advantages related to size, weight, execution, strength etc. and the links are light, adaptable, and small making them easy to work. Majority of homes have many gadgets, or associated vehicles which will be typical in the coming years.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market is expected to project a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion at a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period owing to the increasing demand for energy efficient solutions across several industries which is expected to boost the Fiber Optic Connectivity market over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The demand of this technology in different industrial sectors is rising especially in submarines and aircrafts sectors which will drive the growth of the market. The implementation of low-cost data transfer due to the utilization of Fiber Optic Connectivity is expected to flourish the fiber optic connectivity market growth. The advancements of technology in the field of communication is expected to create demand and new opportunities which will boost the growth of fiber optic connectivity market in the forecasted period.



FIBER OPTIC CONNECTIVITY MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Hardware segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period.

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market is classified based on the Component into Hardware, Software, Service. The Hardware segment of the market is expected to dominate the global Fiber Optic Connectivity market during the forecast period owing to the demand for components like switches, cable assemblies, connectors etc. like fiber boxes and enclosures. Due to the increasing investments and developments related to communications sector, the utilization of Fiber Optic Connectivity has increased.

Single-mode segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• Increasing Demand for Communication is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Rising Demand for Connectivity is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

• Signal Issues May Restrain the Market Growth



FIBER OPTIC CONNECTIVITY MARKETADM

• Adtell Integration

• ADVA Optical Networking

• Adtran, Inc.

• Broadcom

• Ciena Corporation

• Logix Fiber Networks

• Corning Incorporated

• OptiLayer GmbH

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd

• Lumentum Operations LLC

• Reliance Communications

• Fiber Optic Services

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Infinera Corporation

• Other Prominent Players



REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Fiber Optic Connectivity Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Europe region has dominated the Fiber Optic Connectivity Market in 2021. North America Market is expected to witness the highest share in the Fiber Optic Connectivity Market owing to the high demand for the fiber optic connectivity and the increase in use of web, online surfing, watching videos, downloading files etc. Several countries in this region don’t have a good fiber optic network and so may upgrade leading to increasing the growth of Fiber Optic Connectivity Market.



FIBER OPTIC CONNECTIVITY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

By Type

• Single Mode

• Multi-mode

• Plastic Optical Fiber

Reasons to Purchase this Report.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458665/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________