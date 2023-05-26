New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vitamin E Acetate Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458664/?utm_source=GNW





The Global Vitamin E Acetate market size was USD million in 2021 and projected to grow from USD million in 2023 to USD million by 2032, exhibiting a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Vitamin E is a soluble fat and an important chain-breaking antioxidant as tissues play the action of first line of defence against peroxidation of lipid, by shielding the cell membrane from free radical attacks. Vitamin E Acetate contains Vitamin E which acts as an antioxidant having anti-inflammatory properties. It occurs naturally in wholesome foods and in various food components like cereal, vegetable oil, poultry eggs, meat, fruits, wheat germ oil, vegetables. Vitamin E is effective in treating conditions like Alzheimer’s, cramp pains during menstruation and even blood disorders. Vitamin E is included in cosmetic products.



Global Vitamin E Acetate Market Is Expected to Project a Substantial CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2022-2032.

Global Vitamin E Acetate Market is expected to reach USD million at a substantial CAGR forecast period. Vitamin E Acetate belongs to a class of vitamins to treat vitamin E deficiency, impaired balance due to various complications or long-term diseases. Vitamin E acetate helps to protect the skin from damage by the free radicals. When too many free radicals accumulate in the body, it leads to several complications and diseases. It also reduces the occurrence of heart diseases, cancers, and other disorders.



Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin E Acetate segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Vitamin E Acetate market is classified based on the Type into Food Grade Vitamin E Acetate, Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin E Acetate, Cosmetics Grade Vitamin E Acetate. Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin E Acetate segment is dominating the market with the largest market share and is also expected to dominate during the forecast period. There has been a rise in the production of Vitamin E Acetate as these are utilized for various purposes in pharmaceutical field.

Food segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth Drivers

• Increasing Skin Disorders is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Rising Diseases is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

• Several States Banned the Use of Vitamin E Acetate in Cannabis Vaping Products May Hamper the Market Growth



• ADM

• Animed

• Abbott India Limited

• Chemzone pharma

• BASF

• DSM

• Bluestar Adisseo Company

• TRI-K Industries

• Chemzone pharma

• Zhejiang Medicine

Global Vitamin E Acetate market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate the same way in the forecast period owing to the increasing health conditions about vitamin deficiency and the increasing problems related to gastrointestinal effects due to improper food habits, increased intake of natural vitamin E acetate, and increased demand for foods which are functional due to modern lifestyle led to the growth in the region.



• Food Grade Vitamin E Acetate

• Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin E Acetate

• Cosmetics Grade Vitamin E Acetate



• Food

• Feed

• Medical

• Cosmetics

