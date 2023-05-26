New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Form, By Type, By Application, By End Use, and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458663/?utm_source=GNW





PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers market is valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Chelated trace elements assist in increasing the production by supplying the required nutrients. Chelating process together with chemical EDTA, creates a protective ring surrounding the nutrients, which shieds it from being held up in the soil or by other nutrients. These nutrients can be used along with foliar fertilizer or starter fertilizer. Several benefits associated with chelated micronutrient fertilizers like easy storage, quick water solubility to create nutrient solution will assist in the growth of the market.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market is expected to project a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9% during forecast period. The rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by food grown using the micronutrient fertilizers is expected to fuel the demand for Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market and in turn, will drive the market growth. Chelated micronutrients help in providing the optimum availability of nutrients. Micronutrients play vital role in plant physiology. They assist in healthy development of plants. They help in improving microbial activity in the soil.



GLOBAL CHELATED MICRONUTRIENT FERTILIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Zinc segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.

Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market is classified based on the Type into Zinc, Copper, Iron, Boron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Others. Zinc is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to the demand for zinc in activities related to growing plants as it plays major role in energy production, protein synthesis, and regulating the growth of the plant. The activities related to growth & development of a plant would cease due to the lack of certain enzymes in plant tissue.

Soil segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

• The Micronutrients Deficiency in Soil is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

• Increasing Research and Development Activities May Boost the Growth of Market



Restraint

• High Price of the Product May Hamper the Market Growth



REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market in 2021 and is also expected to dominate the same over the forecast period owing to the favorable climatic conditions and rooted agriculture industry. The high adoption of crop nutrition and usage of micronutrient fertilizer is expected to boost the growth of Global Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market. The rising awareness of the benefits using micronutrient fertilizers in crop production is expected to boost the growth of the market.



Segmentation

Form

• Liquid

• Powder

Type

• Zinc

• Copper

• Iron

• Boron

• Manganese

• Molybdenum

• Others

Application

• Foliar

• Soil

• Fertigation

• Other

End Use

• Horticulture

• Agriculture

• Other



