Global PET Scanners Market to 2030: Rising Demand For PET Analysis In Radio Pharmaceuticals Drives Growth

The global PET scanners market is expected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2023 to 2030.



The global PET scanners market is expected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2023 to 2030.

An increasing prevalence of cancer patients globally and the growing demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals are expected to propel the growth of the market. Digital PET scanners use advanced detectors that can precisely measure the amount of radiation emitted by the tracer.

This allows for higher spatial and temporal resolution, reducing noise and improving image quality. Combining PET and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) allows for the simultaneous acquisition of metabolic and anatomical information, which can improve the accuracy of diagnosis and helps in planning treatment.



Furthermore, the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in PET scanners has the potential to enhance image quality, reduce radiation exposure for patients, and automate certain tasks to improve efficiency and accuracy in medical imaging.

For instance, in October 2022, Blue Earth Diagnostics, a global provider of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals signed an agreement of a data-sharing with Siemens Healthineers, a major medical device company, and the University Hospital of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) for 18F-rhPSMA-7.3, an Investigational PET Imaging Agent, to support AI-based algorithms development.

Siemens Healthineers intends to evaluate the data to improve its analytics and AI-based algorithms for prostate cancer across its innovative PET/CT imaging software. However, as AI technology continues to advance, it is likely to drive the growth of the PET scanners market in the future.



PET Scanners Market Report Highlights

Based on modality, the PET-CT segment accounted for the largest market share of 81.9% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance from 2023 - 2030.

Based on application, the cardiology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of CVD globally.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the biological skin substitutes market with a revenue share of 47.1% in 2022. The diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 34.2% in 2022 owing to the presence of key companies in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Pet Scanners Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1.1 Technical Advances In Pet Imaging For Advanced Diagnostics Applications And Oncology

4.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Pet Analysis In Radio Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1.3 Increasing Shift Towards Image-Guided Interventions

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 Product Recall

4.3 Pet Scanners Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyer

4.3.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.3.1.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.3.2 Pestel Analysis

4.3.2.1 Political & Legal

4.3.2.2 Economic & Social

4.3.2.3 Technological

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Technology Trend Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Framework

4.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Pet Scanners Market



Chapter 5 Pet Scanners Market: Modality Analysis

5.1 Pet Scanners Modality Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Pet Scanner, Modality, Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Modality Segment

5.3.1 Pet-Ct

5.3.1.1 Pet-Ct Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Pet-Mri

5.3.2.1 Pet-Mri Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Pet Scanners Market: Application Analysis

6.1 Pet Scanners Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Pet Scanners Application Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Application Segment

6.3.1 Oncology

6.3.1.1 Oncology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Cardiology

6.3.2.1 Cardiology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Neurology

6.3.3.1 Neurology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Others

6.3.4.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Pet Scanners Market: End-Use Analysis

7.1 Pet Scanners End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Pet Scanner End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The End-Use Segment

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.1.1 Hospitals Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

7.3.2.1 Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Academic & Research Institutes

7.3.3.1 Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Pet Scanners Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

