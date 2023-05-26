Paying QPR Software Plc Board Members’ Fees in the Form of Shares Held by the Company

English Finnish





























On May 3, 2023, QPR Software Plc's annual general meeting decided on the annual remuneration to be paid to the board members and that 40% of the annual remuneration of the chairman of the board and members will be paid in company shares. Based on the share issue authorization given by the annual general meeting, the company's board of directors has decided on the practical implementation of the payment of the annual bonuses in such a way that the share bonus is paid using the company's own shares.

Per the decision of the general meeting and the board of directors, QPR Software Plc has transferred 74,016 shares held by the company to the board of directors’ members as part of their annual remuneration. After the transfers, the company holds 339,471 of the company's own shares.

















For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com













